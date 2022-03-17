|
17.03.2022 09:01:24
EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ acquires another retail park in Italy and expands market leadership in Europe
IMMOFINANZ acquires another retail park in Italy and expands market leadership in Europe
After successfully entering the market in the second half of 2021, IMMOFINANZ has acquired another high-quality retail park in the northeast of Italy from a London based private equity firm. The Terminal Nord retail park in Udine comprises rentable space of roughly 33,000 sqm with a total of 36 shops, making it the largest retail park in the STOP SHOP portfolio to date. The expected annual rental income amounts to approximately EUR 5.6 million.
"Our STOP SHOPs are an optimal combination of local supply, enjoyable shopping experience and lifestyle. During the COVID-19 pandemic they proved to be crisis-resilient and are equally popular among tenants and customers. Therefore, this is the right time for us to develop further markets based on this convincing and successful platform. The Italian market, one of the largest in Europe, offers great potential to do so," Dietmar Reindl, member of the IMMOFINANZ Executive Board, commented on the most recent acquisition in Italy.
Diverse tenant mix on more than 33,000 sqm
The retail park opened in 2008 and impresses with its broad range of national and international tenants. The Carrefour hypermarket, accounting for 30% of the rentable space, is the anchor tenant in the food sector. Tenants such as Decathlon or Euronics have also proven to be extremely popular and attracted nearly 1.6 million visitors from January to October 2021. Other tenants include Burger King, Douglas and Takko as well as Italian brands such as Globo (fashion) and Dondi Salotti (furniture). The average unexpired lease term (WAULT) amounts to 7.7 years.
The STOP SHOPs currently in the portfolio had an occupancy rate of 99.0% and a return of 8.1% based on invoice rents as of 30 September 2021. Including the most recent acquisition, IMMOFINANZ's STOP SHOP portfolio comprises 100 retail parks (standing investments) in ten countries: Slovakia (16 STOP SHOPs), Slovenia (14), Hungary (14), Serbia (14), Austria (13), Czech Republic (12), Poland (10), Croatia (4), Italy (2) and Romania (1).
