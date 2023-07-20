EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG: Executive Board appointment of Radka Doehring extended

EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Personnel

Vienna, 20 July 2023

IMMOFINANZ: Executive Board appointment of Radka Doehring extended

IMMOFINANZ has extended the appointment of Radka Doehring to the Executive Board for a period of five years

The Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ has prematurely extended the appointment of Radka Doehring on the Executive Board for a total of five years, i.e. to 30 April 2027, with effect from 19 July 2023. The composition of the Executive Board therefore remains unchanged with Radka Doehring and Pavel Mchura as its members.

Radka Doehring has served as a member of the IMMOFINANZ Executive Board since 1 May 2022. Miroslava Gretiaková, Chairwoman of the IMMOFINANZ Supervisory Board commented, Radka Doehring is a dynamic leader, who successfully keeps IMMOFINANZ on course in this continuously changing real estate environment and consistently implements the corporate strategy. The extension of her mandate, shall ensure the Executive Board team being optimally positioned to secure sustainable business development in the coming years.

On IMMOFINANZ

IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby IMMOFINANZ relies on its established real estate brands STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) and also on complementary products and portfolios that include S IMMO. IMMOFINANZ increased its investment in S IMMO to 50% plus one share at the end of 2022 and now consolidates this company in full. The IMMOFINANZ Group holds roughly 550 properties with a combined value of approximately EUR 7.9 billion. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: https://www.immofinanz.com

For additional information contact:

Simone Korbelius

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

T +43 (0)1 88 090 2291

M +43 (0)699 1685 7291

communications@immofinanz.com

investor@immofinanz.com

IMMOFINANZ1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austriawww.immofinanz.com