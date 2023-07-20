|
20.07.2023 09:45:56
EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG: Executive Board appointment of Radka Doehring extended
|
EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Personnel
Press Release | Corporate News
IMMOFINANZ: Executive Board appointment of Radka Doehring extended
IMMOFINANZ has extended the appointment of Radka Doehring to the Executive Board for a period of five years
The Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ has prematurely extended the appointment of Radka Doehring on the Executive Board for a total of five years, i.e. to 30 April 2027, with effect from 19 July 2023. The composition of the Executive Board therefore remains unchanged with Radka Doehring and Pavel Mchura as its members.
Radka Doehring has served as a member of the IMMOFINANZ Executive Board since 1 May 2022. Miroslava Gretiaková, Chairwoman of the IMMOFINANZ Supervisory Board commented, Radka Doehring is a dynamic leader, who successfully keeps IMMOFINANZ on course in this continuously changing real estate environment and consistently implements the corporate strategy. The extension of her mandate, shall ensure the Executive Board team being optimally positioned to secure sustainable business development in the coming years.
On IMMOFINANZ
IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby IMMOFINANZ relies on its established real estate brands STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) and also on complementary products and portfolios that include S IMMO. IMMOFINANZ increased its investment in S IMMO to 50% plus one share at the end of 2022 and now consolidates this company in full. The IMMOFINANZ Group holds roughly 550 properties with a combined value of approximately EUR 7.9 billion. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: https://www.immofinanz.com
For additional information contact:
IMMOFINANZ
1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria
www.immofinanz.com
20.07.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IMMOFINANZ AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 1 88090 - 2291
|Fax:
|+43 1 88090 - 8291
|E-mail:
|investor@immofinanz.com
|Internet:
|http://www.immofinanz.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A21KS2
|WKN:
|A2JN9W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1684097
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1684097 20.07.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IMMOFINANZmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IMMOFINANZmehr Analysen
|18.07.23
|IMMOFINANZ verkaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.01.23
|IMMOFINANZ verkaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.09.22
|IMMOFINANZ Hold
|Erste Group Bank
|08.04.22
|IMMOFINANZ buy
|Erste Group Bank
|30.07.21
|IMMOFINANZ kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|18.07.23
|IMMOFINANZ verkaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.01.23
|IMMOFINANZ verkaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.09.22
|IMMOFINANZ Hold
|Erste Group Bank
|08.04.22
|IMMOFINANZ buy
|Erste Group Bank
|30.07.21
|IMMOFINANZ kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|30.07.21
|IMMOFINANZ kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|15.09.20
|IMMOFINANZ accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|29.07.20
|IMMOFINANZ kaufen
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|25.03.20
|IMMOFINANZ add
|Baader Bank
|02.10.17
|IMMOFINANZ kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|18.07.23
|IMMOFINANZ verkaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.01.23
|IMMOFINANZ verkaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.22
|IMMOFINANZ buy
|Erste Group Bank
|14.12.17
|IMMOFINANZ Hold
|Baader Bank
|15.11.17
|IMMOFINANZ Hold
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|14.09.22
|IMMOFINANZ Hold
|Erste Group Bank
|21.07.20
|IMMOFINANZ neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.03.18
|IMMOFINANZ Hold
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|14.11.17
|IMMOFINANZ Kauf
|Baader Bank
|25.04.17
|IMMOFINANZ Hold
|Baader Bank
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IMMOFINANZ
|18,20
|0,22%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.