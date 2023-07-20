20.07.2023 09:45:56

EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG: Executive Board appointment of Radka Doehring extended

EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Personnel
IMMOFINANZ AG: Executive Board appointment of Radka Doehring extended

20.07.2023 / 09:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | Corporate News
Vienna, 20 July 2023

 

IMMOFINANZ: Executive Board appointment of Radka Doehring extended

IMMOFINANZ has extended the appointment of Radka Doehring to the Executive Board for a period of five years

The Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ has prematurely extended the appointment of Radka Doehring on the Executive Board for a total of five years, i.e. to 30 April 2027, with effect from 19 July 2023. The composition of the Executive Board therefore remains unchanged with Radka Doehring and Pavel Mchura as its members.

Radka Doehring has served as a member of the IMMOFINANZ Executive Board since 1 May 2022. Miroslava Gretiaková, Chairwoman of the IMMOFINANZ Supervisory Board commented, Radka Doehring is a dynamic leader, who successfully keeps IMMOFINANZ on course in this continuously changing real estate environment and consistently implements the corporate strategy. The extension of her mandate, shall ensure the Executive Board team being optimally positioned to secure sustainable business development in the coming years.

 

On IMMOFINANZ

IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby IMMOFINANZ relies on its established real estate brands STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) and also on complementary products and portfolios that include S IMMO. IMMOFINANZ increased its investment in S IMMO to 50% plus one share at the end of 2022 and now consolidates this company in full. The IMMOFINANZ Group holds roughly 550 properties with a combined value of approximately EUR 7.9 billion. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: https://www.immofinanz.com

 

For additional information contact:
Simone Korbelius
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2291
M +43 (0)699 1685 7291
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com

:
IMMOFINANZ
1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria
www.immofinanz.com

20.07.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2291
Fax: +43 1 88090 - 8291
E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
WKN: A2JN9W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1684097

 
End of News EQS News Service

1684097  20.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1684097&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IMMOFINANZmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IMMOFINANZmehr Analysen

18.07.23 IMMOFINANZ verkaufen Deutsche Bank AG
19.01.23 IMMOFINANZ verkaufen Deutsche Bank AG
14.09.22 IMMOFINANZ Hold Erste Group Bank
08.04.22 IMMOFINANZ buy Erste Group Bank
30.07.21 IMMOFINANZ kaufen Erste Group Bank

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IMMOFINANZ 18,20 0,22% IMMOFINANZ

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen