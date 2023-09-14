EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ opens green office oasis myhive Urban Garden

EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ opens green office oasis myhive Urban Garden



14.09.2023 / 09:38 CET/CEST

IMMOFINANZ opens green office oasis myhive Urban Garden

With the completion of myhive Urban Garden on the Wienerberg, IMMOFINANZ is setting the highest sustainability standards in Vienna and aiming for BREEAM outstanding certification. At the office landmark, tenants will benefit from a perfect balance between work, life and sustainability on approximately 17,600 sqm. More than 11,000 tonnes of CO 2 have already been saved by a refurbishing an existing property in a resource-conserving way rather than constructing a new building.

The new myhive Urban Garden joins the exclusive circle of office buildings in Austria that will be rated outstanding as part of their BREEAM certification. The new office oasis on the Wienerberg is also EU taxonomy-aligned. With myhive Urban Garden, IMMOFINANZ has created a green office oasis that is setting new standards in terms of new work and sustainability. We offer our tenants a perfect balance between work and leisure time, success and relaxation, business ambition and sustainable responsibility. With this new landmark property, we are also strengthening our position in a market with continuously increasing demand for sustainable office properties offering innovative and flexible working worlds. We are therefore delighted to welcome the first tenants at the completion of the property, says Radka Doehring, member of the IMMOFINANZ Executive Board.

A sustainable office solution at the highest level

At myhive Urban Garden, the main focus is on peoples needs, while ensuring maximum resource conservation at the same time. IMMOFINANZ made a conscious decision for the refurbishment of an existing property, rather than a demolition and subsequent new construction. We integrated the natural stone surfaces into the new architectural concept and were able to reuse or recycle a significant part of the concrete and steel. Thanks to this sustainable approach, we already saved valuable resources during the construction phase and consequently more than 11,000 tonnes of CO 2 . And that is only the beginning, Katrin Gögele-Celeda, IMMOFINANZ Country Manager Austria & Adriatic, explains the focus on sustainability.

IMMOFINANZ is using green leases for the first time for myhive Urban Garden. These leases are intended to further strengthen the focus of tenants and IMMOFINANZ on their responsibility towards people and the environment and to protect valuable resources. In the future, these green leases will also be offered to the tenants in other IMMOFINANZ properties as part of a portfolio-wide roll-out.

Katrin Gögele-Celeda adds: We are pleased to offer our tenants offices space that is operated conserving resources and meeting the highest sustainability standards from 100% green electricity to green facades and LED lighting up to car and e-bike sharing, and from certification to green leases where the shared responsibility for sustainable office operations and environmental protection are fundamental.

Detox programme for the daily work routine

The new office landscape was developed as a detox programme for the daily work routine and is specifically intended to eliminate stress factors for people, companies and the environment. IMMOFINANZ is relying on proven success factors from the myhive concept for the myhive Urban Garden and is expanding them to include the highest sustainability standards. Tenants will find an attractive, user-friendly design, flexible layouts and carefully designed common areas for individual contacts as well as high-quality materials and a wide range of services. The myhive Urban Garden will also become an oasis in the daily business routine: The building has a green facade, the offices are embedded in green terrace landscapes and all units have a separate balcony with a view of the recreational area on the Wienerberg. In this way, IMMOFINANZ not only creates a pleasant microclimate but also helps to improve biodiversity on the Wienerberg office campus.

Offices ready for occupancy with perfect infrastructure

The completed offices are now ready for occupancy and provide full access to all resources at the myhive am Wienerberg location. Included here are a conference center with 12 high-tech rooms, an event location on the 35th floor with a 360° view over Vienna and the province of Lower Austria, and a gourmet restaurant on the 22nd floor as well as an attractive food court, bicycle garage with wardrobe and showers, and a shopping mall for everyday needs, a day-care center and a 4-star hotel.



