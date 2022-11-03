|
03.11.2022 08:17:18
EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ successfully completes further property sales
|
EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal
IMMOFINANZ successfully completes further property sales
IMMOFINANZ has successfully completed the sale of additional office properties. Two office buildings in Vienna were sold to the Austrian Winegg Group for an attractive market price of approximately EUR 60 million. These two properties have 7,000 sqm of space in total and are occupied by long-term tenants.
On IMMOFINANZ
IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approximately EUR 5.4 billion and covers more than 220 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: https://www.immofinanz.com
For additional information contact:
03.11.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IMMOFINANZ AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290
|Fax:
|+43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290
|E-mail:
|investor@immofinanz.com
|Internet:
|http://www.immofinanz.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A21KS2
|WKN:
|A2JN9W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1477895
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1477895 03.11.2022 CET/CEST
