EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ successfully completes further property sales

03.11.2022

IMMOFINANZ has successfully completed the sale of additional office properties. Two office buildings in Vienna were sold to the Austrian Winegg Group for an attractive market price of approximately EUR 60 million. These two properties have 7,000 sqm of space in total and are occupied by long-term tenants.



We are proceeding quickly with the implementation of the portfolio strategy that was approved this past summer with its focus on retail properties and myhive office solutions as well as planned sales with a value of roughly one billion euros. The recent sale of an office building in Prague has now been followed by another important transaction, and we are very pleased with the resulting sale price. Since the strategy was announced, our real estate sales have totalled around 150 million euros. Investors interest in high-quality office properties in central locations is still very high, explained Radka Doehring, member of the IMMOFINANZ Executive Board.



These property sales involve the offices at Franz Josefs Kai 27 and Schreyvogelgasse 2, top locations in Viennas inner city with perfect infrastructure.

