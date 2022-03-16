|
16.03.2022 09:19:45
EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ presents new brand On Top Living at MIPIM 2022
EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Expansion
IMMOFINANZ presents new brand On Top Living at MIPIM 2022
IMMOFINANZ expands its real estate portfolio to include affordable and sustainable housing. The newly presented brand of On Top Living involves the overbuilding of single-storey STOP SHOP retail parks to create low-cost and environmentally friendly living spaces. "On Top Living symbolises smart living. Our future tenants will benefit from flexible space concepts, a comfortable living climate, highest degrees of energy efficiency, alternative mobility concepts, and much more - and everything at affordable rents and in immediate proximity to local suppliers and leisure time facilities. This way, we fulfil the housing needs of many people and at the same time contribute crucially to the fight against climate change, soil sealing and exploding housing costs," explains Dietmar Reindl, member of the Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ.
Smart living with highest social and environmental standards
The On Top Living apartments will not only offer a comfortable set-up where tenants can enjoy life, but they will also be climate-neutral. The units come with large-scale photovoltaics, heat recovery, and geothermal energy, but the tenants will also have access to e-charging stations and e-bikes. Leafy rooftops and façades complement the sustainable concept while at the same time acting as natural air-conditioning system. The modular wood construction also binds CO2. The wood is to come exclusively from certified, sustainable forestry. Another smart benefit of the On Top Living apartments is the fact that the prefabricated modules reduce construction time and thus the resulting noise exposure and emissions by a massive degree.
Sustainable finance to strengthen competitive position
