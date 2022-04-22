|
22.04.2022 07:54:18
EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ: Radka Doehring appointed as a member of the Executive Board
EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG
IMMOFINANZ: Radka Doehring appointed as a member of the Executive Board
"With Radka Doehring, we are gaining a first-class manager who has extensive experience in finance, transformation processes, digitalisation and management. She is a great addition to our Executive Board team with her knowledge and many years of international experience. We trust that this team is now optimally positioned to continue IMMOFINANZ's success course", commented Miroslava Gretiaková, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ.
Radka Doehring (56) is an experienced manager with impressive international expertise. In her over 25-year career, she has held various management positions in the corporate as well as the public sector. She recently served for over nine years as Finance Director responsible for finance, property management and licence fee departments at RTVS, the public broadcasting company in Slovakia. She previously held leading positions with the CPI Property Group and the listed Central European Media Enterprises. This chartered accountant, who studied in the USA and the UK, speaks several languages.
"I am very excited and thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ. I am looking forward to meeting the employees and helping the teams to continue serving the customers in the best possible way", says Radka Doehring.
The Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ will consist of Radka Doehring, Dietmar Reindl and Stefan Schönauer as of 1st May 2022.
1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria
www.immofinanz.com
