07.03.2022 16:47:20
EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ: Request by CPIPG to convene a general meeting - Changes on the Supervisory Board
EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Real Estate
IMMOFINANZ: Request by CPIPG to convene a general meeting - Changes on the Supervisory Board
In view of the controlling interest attained by CPIPG in IMMOFINANZ, Bettina Breiteneder, Sven Bienert, Michael Mendel and Dorothée Deuring have stated their intention to resign as members of the IMMOFINANZ Supervisory Board at the end of the extraordinary general meeting.
The election of the candidates nominated by CPIPG would give the IMMOFINANZ Supervisory Board the following four members (shareholder representatives) elected by the general meeting: Martin Nmeek and Miroslava Gretiaková as well as the current members Gayatri Narayan and Stefan Guetter.
The profiles of the candidates nominated for election to the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ AG are as follows:
Martin Nmeek (46) is CEO and Managing Director of the CPI Property Group, one of the leading owners of income-generating real estate in the Czech Republic, Berlin and the CEE region. As a property expert, he has more than 20 years of experience in legal as well as leading management functions. He is responsible for the Group's corporate strategy and, among others, has directed the Group's foreign expansion, including the takeover of several listed companies. During his career he has concluded acquisitions with a total volume of more than 15 billion Euros.
Miroslava Gretiaková (41) is Head of Group Compliance at Unilabs Group Services, a company headquartered in Switzerland which is one of the leading diagnostic providers in Europe. She has many years of wide-ranging experience through leading positions in the areas of legal, compliance and data protection. Prior to joining Unilabs, this law school graduate, who speaks four languages, also served as a partner with Deloitte Legal in Bratislava for several years.
IMMOFINANZ will announce results for the 2021 financial year on 20 April 2022 (after the close of trading in Vienna).
1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria
www.immofinanz.com
07.03.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IMMOFINANZ AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290
|Fax:
|+43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290
|E-mail:
|investor@immofinanz.com
|Internet:
|http://www.immofinanz.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A21KS2
|WKN:
|A2JN9W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IMMOFINANZ
|22,86
|0,00%
