19.09.2022 17:47:13
EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ strengthens its leading market position in Europe with the acquisition of a retail portfolio from CPIPG
IMMOFINANZ strengthens its leading market position in Europe with the acquisition of a retail portfolio from CPIPG
This transaction represents an important strategic step to strengthen our resilient, high-return retail portfolio. The acquisition will not only accelerate the expansion of our leading position on the retail park market in Europe and strengthen our STOP SHOP brand, it will also sustainably reinforce IMMOFINANZs earning power with stable rental income of roughly 25 million euros per year, explained Radka Doehring, member of the IMMOFINANZ Executive Board. Our retail portfolio will now grow to a total of 166 properties in ten countries with over 1.3 million square meters of rentable space.
Attractive tenant mix and very good accessibility
The acquired portfolio consists primarily of retail parks with an attractive and diverse tenant mix as well as several commercial locations with do-it-yourself and food retailers with very stable revenues and high returns. The properties are located in larger cities or close to large catchment areas and can be easily reached by car and public transportation.
Considering the scarcity of high-quality portfolios of this size on the market, the completion of this transaction is a very special success. It represents the ideal opportunity to expand IMMOFINANZs retail portfolio in a single step and at a lower cost compared to negotiations with multiple sellers, indicated Stefan Frömmel, Head of Group Transactions at IMMOFINANZ.
Since the CPI Property Group holds roughly 77% of IMMOFINANZ shares, the acquisition is legally classified as a transaction with related parties. These types of transactions are subject to high transparency and compliance requirements, and IMMOFINANZ is committed to maintaining the highest corporate governance standards.
Details on the portfolio
The acquired retail portfolio comprises the following:
On IMMOFINANZ
IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. With the new On Top Living brand, IMMOFINANZ is expanding into sustainable and affordable living. The real estate portfolio has a value of approximately EUR 5.4 billion and covers more than 220 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: https://www.immofinanz.com
For additional information contact:
Bettina Schragl
IMMOFINANZ
