27.01.2022 17:58:51
EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ welcomes announced increase - CPI offer price still too low
EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG
/ Key word(s): Offer/Real Estate
The Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ welcomes the announcement by CPI Property Group S.A. (CPIPG) to increase the offer price for IMMOFINANZ shares from the current level of EUR 21.2 (cum dividend) to EUR 22.7 (cum dividend). This price is, however, still clearly below the current value of the company and does not reflect IMMOFINANZ's substantial growth potential. Moreover, the higher price fails to include an appropriate control premium for CPIPG's announced intention to attain control over IMMOFINANZ. The Executive Board also refers to its statement from 26 January 2022 on the anticipatory mandatory offer by CPIPG and again recommends that investors not accept the announced improved offer by CPIPG for IMMOFINANZ's shares and convertible bonds.
On this basis, CPIPG holds (directly and indirectly) a total of 26,621,030 IMMOFINANZ shares as of 26 January 2022, which represents a holding of approximately 19.25%. An additional 22,442,408 IMMOFINANZ shares, which represent an investment of approximately 16,23%, are conditionally contracted. That represents a total investment of 49,063,438 IMMOFINANZ shares, i.e. an investment of approximately 35.49% in the share capital of IMMOFINANZ.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
To the extent this announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning IMMOFINANZ, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words such as "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of IMMOFINANZ. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts, but do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by IMMOFINANZ. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.
