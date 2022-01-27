EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ welcomes announced increase - CPI offer price still too low

EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Offer/Real Estate

IMMOFINANZ welcomes announced increase - CPI offer price still too low



27.01.2022 / 17:58

IMMOFINANZ welcomes announced increase - CPI offer price still too low

The Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ welcomes the announcement by CPI Property Group S.A. (CPIPG) to increase the offer price for IMMOFINANZ shares from the current level of EUR 21.2 (cum dividend) to EUR 22.7 (cum dividend). This price is, however, still clearly below the current value of the company and does not reflect IMMOFINANZ's substantial growth potential. Moreover, the higher price fails to include an appropriate control premium for CPIPG's announced intention to attain control over IMMOFINANZ. The Executive Board also refers to its statement from 26 January 2022 on the anticipatory mandatory offer by CPIPG and again recommends that investors not accept the announced improved offer by CPIPG for IMMOFINANZ's shares and convertible bonds.



CPIPG announced on 26 January 2022 that it had signed a conditional purchase contract to acquire 9,413,253 IMMOFINANZ shares, representing approximately 6.81% of the current share capital of IMMOFINANZ. The purchase price per share equals EUR 22.70 cum dividend. As a consequence of this conditional package purchase of IMMOFINANZ shares, CPIPG announced that it will increase its offer price for IMMOFINANZ's shares and convertible bonds in accordance with the agreed purchase price and in agreement with the Austrian Takeover Act.

On this basis, CPIPG holds (directly and indirectly) a total of 26,621,030 IMMOFINANZ shares as of 26 January 2022, which represents a holding of approximately 19.25%. An additional 22,442,408 IMMOFINANZ shares, which represent an investment of approximately 16,23%, are conditionally contracted. That represents a total investment of 49,063,438 IMMOFINANZ shares, i.e. an investment of approximately 35.49% in the share capital of IMMOFINANZ.

On IMMOFINANZ

IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 5.0 billion and covers roughly 210 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: https://immofinanz.com

