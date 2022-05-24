|
24.05.2022 17:42:58
EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ with a strong start into the 2022 financial year: 4.3% increase in like-for-like rental income
IFRS rental income totalled EUR 70.2 million in the first quarter and was slightly lower than the previous year, which was influenced by a positive non-recurring compensation payment from a large tenant for a pandemic-related reduction in the rented space (Q1 2021: EUR 74.8 million). After an adjustment for this non-recurring effect of EUR 6.7 million, IMMOFINANZ generated sound growth in the first quarter: In comparison with the previous year, rental income rose by 3.1% and exceeded the Q4 2021 level by 2.8%. This positive development was also reflected in a year-on-year increase of 4.3% in like-for-like rental income (adjusted for acquisitions, sales and completions) to EUR 64.0 million.
The strong growth in like-for-like rental income underscores the optimal positioning of our portfolio: This mix of affordable retail for consumers and high-quality, innovative and flexible offices solutions meets the requirements of our tenants as well as their customers and employees, explained Dietmar Reindl, member of the Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ. Positive development was recorded in most of the markets led by Austria. Like-for-like rental income rose by 2.9% in the office business and by 5.6% in the retail business, which impressively demonstrates the strength of our STOP SHOP and myhive brands.
Occupancy rate at high level
Radka Doehring, member of the Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ: We further expanded our position as the leading retail park operator in Europe this year with the acquisition of another retail park in Italy. We also recently completed a STOP SHOP in the Croatian city of Kastela and opened with full occupancy. Our plans call for the continuation of our growth course in the promising Adriatic region, and we will soon start construction on further retail park projects in Croatia.
Stefan Schönauer, member of the Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ: Our equity ratio has improved to roughly 52% since the beginning of the year and our debt level based on the net loan-to-value is very conservative at 32.7%. In addition, roughly 90% of our financial liabilities are hedged against rising interest rates which also has a positive influence on our financial results and underscores our effective hedging strategy. That creates a decisive advantage in the current environment.
EPRA indicators per share improved
The annual general meeting for the 2021 financial year will be held on 12 July 2022 as a virtual annual general meeting in accordance with the relevant COVID-19 regulation. The dividend recommendation for the 2021 financial year will be announced on a timely basis before the annual general meeting.
Results in detail
Property expenses fell by 28.5% to EUR -12.2 million, above all due to a sharp drop to EUR -0.4 million (Q1 2021: EUR -6.2 million) in the write-off of rent receivables included in this position. These write-offs represented support by IMMOFINANZ for its tenants during the pandemic-related lockdown periods in 2020 and 2021. The write-offs of rent receivables declined to the pre-crisis level in Q1 2022. The results of asset management were stable year-on-year at EUR 53.9 million (Q1 2021: EUR 54.9 million).
The results of property sales rose to EUR 0.6 million (Q1 2021: EUR -0.4 million) based on sales of EUR 2.5 million. The sold properties consisted mainly of non-core land in Turkey. The results of property development amounted to EUR -4.1 million (Q1 2021: EUR 1.1 million) and resulted chiefly from a general increase in the construction costs for individual projects.
Other operating expenses rose to EUR -12.9 million (Q1 2021: EUR -10.1 million), mainly due to consulting costs in connection with the takeover offers by the CPI Property Group and S IMMO for IMMOFINANZ and in connection with digitalisation measures. Consequently, the results of operations equalled EUR 38.1 million (Q1 2021: EUR 46.4 million).
Results from the revaluation of standing investments amounted to EUR -0.7 million (Q1 2021: EUR 1.0 million) based as is regularly the case in Q1 and Q3 of a financial year on an internal valuation. Operating profit (EBIT) totalled EUR 37.3 million (Q1 2021: EUR 47.4 million).
Financing costs fell by 15.2% to EUR -17.0 million (Q1 2021: EUR -20.0 million) and declined at a higher rate than the 8.7% reduction in the financing volume. The largest savings were attributable to conversions of the convertible bond 2024 in connection with the attainment of control by the CPI Property Group. The other financial results of EUR 45.9 million (Q1 2021: EUR 8,9 million) were based primarily on the positive valuation of interest rate derivatives (EUR 47.5 million) following an increase in long-term interest rates and underscore the Groups effective hedging policy.
The share of results from equity-accounted investments totalled EUR 17.3 million (Q1 2021: EUR 90.9 million), due to the strong positive revaluation of the S IMMO investment in the first quarter of the previous year. The S IMMO investment was responsible for a proportional earnings share of EUR 15.1 million (Q1 2021: EUR 88.0 million). Financial results totalled EUR 47.7 million (Q1 2021: EUR 79.7 million).
Profit before tax totalled EUR 85.1 million (Q1 2021: EUR 127.0 million). After the deduction of
The interim financial report by IMMOFINANZ AG for the first quarter of the financial year 2022 as of 31 March 2022 will be available on the companys website under https://immofinanz.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports starting on 25 May 2022.
