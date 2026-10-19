EQS-News: Immunic Appoints Jaa Roberson as Chief People Officer

Issuer: Immunic AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Immunic Appoints Jaa Roberson as Chief People Officer



19.10.2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Immunic Appoints Jaa Roberson as Chief People Officer

– Appointment Supports Immunic’s Strategy to Build a Leading Multiple Sclerosis Organization Ahead of Potential Transition to Fully Integrated Commercial Company –

NEW YORK, October 19, 2026 – Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oral therapies for neurologic diseases, today announced the appointment of Jaa Roberson as Chief People Officer (CPO), effective today. Ms. Roberson will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Erik Lundgren and will serve as a member of the executive leadership team.

The appointment represents another important step in Immunic’s strategy to assemble a team of highly qualified leaders with key experience in building a leading multiple sclerosis (MS) organization. In this newly created executive role, Ms. Roberson will lead the company’s global talent and organizational strategy, with a particular focus on attracting and developing the specialized capabilities required as Immunic prepares for its pivotal Phase 3 ENSURE read-out expected by the end of 2026, as well as potential regulatory filings and commercialization of vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838).

“Over the past several months, we have been assembling a leadership team with deep experience in MS and a track record of successfully developing and commercializing important therapies for patients,” said Erik Lundgren, Chief Executive Officer of Immunic. “Our continued goal is to build an exceptional MS organization with the right people and capabilities in place. I am thrilled that Jaa joins us at this critical time, with the pivotal Phase 3 data in relapsing MS expected by year-end and our progressive MS trial preparations advancing. Jaa will be a strategic partner on the management team helping us attract, develop, and retain world-class talent while building the structures, systems, and culture necessary for scaling from a research and development biotechnology company toward a fully integrated commercial organization.”

“I am excited to join Immunic at such an important stage in the company’s evolution,” said Jaa Roberson, Chief People Officer of Immunic. “Immunic has assembled a strong leadership team with deep experience across MS research and development, regulatory and commercialization. With the pivotal Phase 3 data approaching, my focus will be on building the broader organization and continuing to attract the specialized talent, capabilities, and culture needed to support potential regulatory approval and commercialization, while preserving the agility and focus that differentiate Immunic as a biotechnology company.”

Ms. Roberson is a people leader with more than two decades of human resources (HR) experience across the biopharma, health insurance, and retail industries, successfully leading companies through growth, transformation and change by building high performance, diverse and inclusive organizations where everyone thrives, contributes and grows to drive impactful patient and business outcomes. Most recently as Chief People Officer at Day One Biopharmaceuticals, she guided the organization to scale and grow from 37 to 200 employees while maintaining strong engagement and retention, successfully transition from clinical to commercial stage following the approval and launch of OJEMDA® (pediatric low-grade glioma), expand the pipeline into adult oncology, which included the acquisition of Mersana Therapeutics, and ultimately Day One's acquisition by Servier. Previously, Ms. Roberson led HR at Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and at Achaogen, where she supported the companies’ expansions, pre-commercial and commercial launch preparations, as well as restructuring and workforce transitions. Earlier in her career, she spent six years at Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, as an HR Business Partner supporting commercial franchises, including the build of the Ocrevus® (MS) and Hemlibra® (hemophilia) franchises. She also held HR leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Blue Shield of California, Levi Strauss & Co. and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Ms. Roberson holds a Bachelor of Arts from Rice University and a Master of Music in Violin Performance from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

The Compensation Committee of Immunic's Board of Directors granted Ms. Roberson an initial equity option to purchase 190,000 shares of common stock of the company under the Immunic, Inc. 2026 Inducement Equity Compensation Plan (the “Options”). The Options were granted as an inducement material to Ms. Roberson’s commencement of employment pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Options will be time vested, with 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary of October 19, 2026 and the remainder vesting on a monthly basis in 36 equal installments.



About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oral therapies for neurologic diseases. The company’s lead development program, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis, with top-line data expected to be available by the end of 2026. Initiation of an additional Phase 3 clinical trial in progressive MS is expected later in 2026. Vidofludimus calcium has already shown therapeutic potential and a favorable safety and tolerability profile in Phase 2 clinical trials in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, progressive multiple sclerosis and other diseases. Vidofludimus calcium combines neuroprotective effects, through its mechanism as a first-in-class nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activator, with additional anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects, by selectively inhibiting the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). The company’s development pipeline also includes earlier-stage programs, including IMU-381 and IMU-856, aimed at building a broader therapeutics platform addressing neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, sufficiency of cash and cash runway, expected timing, development and results of clinical trials, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Immunic’s development programs and the targeted diseases; the potential for Immunic’s development programs to safely and effectively target diseases; preclinical and clinical data for Immunic’s development programs; the feasibility of advancing vidofludimus calcium to a confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial in progressive multiple sclerosis; the timing of current and future clinical trials, anticipated clinical milestones and regulatory approvals; the nature, strategy and focus of the company and further updates with respect thereto; the development and commercial potential of any product candidates of the company; expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure of the company; and the executive and board structure of the company. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, increasing inflation, tariffs and macroeconomics trends, impacts of the Ukraine – Russia conflict and the conflict in the Middle East on planned and ongoing clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient financial and other resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, any changes to the size of the target markets for the company’s products or product candidates, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic’s intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the section captioned "Risk Factors," in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026, and in the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or ir.imux.com/sec-filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all of the contents of this press release.



Contact Information



Immunic, Inc.

Jessica Breu

Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

+49 89 2080 477 09

jessica.breu@imux.com

US IR Contact

LifeSci Advisors

Joyce Allaire

immunic@lifesciadvisors.com

US Media Contact

Real Chemistry

media@imux.com