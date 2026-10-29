EQS-News: Immunic to Host Virtual Progressive Multiple Sclerosis R&D Day on November 5, 2026

Issuer: Immunic AG / Key word(s): Conference

Immunic to Host Virtual Progressive Multiple Sclerosis R&D Day on November 5, 2026



29.10.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Immunic to Host Virtual Progressive Multiple Sclerosis R&D Day

on November 5, 2026

NEW YORK, October 29, 2026 – Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oral therapies for neurologic diseases, today announced that it will host a virtual Research and Development (R&D) Day focused on progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 12:30 pm ET.

In addition to members of Immunic’s management team, including Erik Lundgren, M.B.A., Chief Executive Officer, Michael A. Panzara, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer, Hella Kohlhof, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, and Jason Tardio, M.B.A., President & Chief Operating Officer, the event will feature presentations by two renowned experts in the treatment of MS and development of new therapies, Jiwon Oh, M.D., Ph.D., FRCPC, Division of Neurology, University of Toronto, and Maria Pia Sormani, Ph.D., University of Genoa, Italy.

The group will discuss the key unmet needs in progressive MS and the persistent needs for innovative approaches to the development of therapies that target novel mechanisms associated with neurodegeneration and MS progression. Immunic management will highlight the potential expansion opportunity for lead investigational asset vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) in progressive MS, including the clinical and scientific rationale supporting Immunic’s plans to initiate a Phase 3 progressive MS trial later in 2026. The differentiated profile of vidofludimus calcium, including its activity as a nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activator and the potential neuroprotective effects associated with this mechanism, provides scientific rationale for its evaluation in progressive forms of MS.

The Virtual Progressive MS R&D Day will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 12:30 pm ET. To register for the event, please CLICK HERE.



About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oral therapies for neurologic diseases. The company’s lead investigational asset, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in relapsing multiple sclerosis, with top-line data expected to be available by the end of 2026. Initiation of an additional Phase 3 clinical trial in progressive multiple sclerosis is expected later in 2026. Vidofludimus calcium combines potential neuroprotective effects associated with nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activation with anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects associated with selective inhibition of the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). The company’s development pipeline also includes earlier-stage programs, including IMU-381 and IMU-856, aimed at building a broader therapeutics platform addressing neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, sufficiency of cash and cash runway, expected timing, development and results of clinical trials, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Immunic’s development programs and the targeted diseases; the potential for vidofludimus calcium to safely and effectively target diseases; preclinical and clinical data for vidofludimus calcium; the feasibility of advancing vidofludimus calcium to a confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial in progressive multiple sclerosis; the timing of current and future clinical trials, anticipated clinical milestones and regulatory approvals; the nature, strategy and focus of the company and further updates with respect thereto; and the development and commercial potential of any product candidates of the company. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, increasing inflation, tariffs and macroeconomics trends, impacts of the Ukraine – Russia conflict and the conflict in the Middle East on planned and ongoing clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient financial and other resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, any changes to the size of the target markets for the company’s products or product candidates, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic’s intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the section captioned "Risk Factors," in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026, and in the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or ir.imux.com/sec-filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all of the contents of this press release.



Contact Information



Immunic, Inc.

Jessica Breu

Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

+49 89 2080 477 09

jessica.breu@imux.com

US IR Contact

LifeSci Advisors

Joyce Allaire

immunic@lifesciadvisors.com

US Media Contact

Real Chemistry

media@imux.com