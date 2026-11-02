EQS-News: Immunic to Participate in Investor Conferences in November

Issuer: Immunic AG / Key word(s): Conference

Immunic to Participate in Investor Conferences in November



02.11.2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Immunic to Participate in Investor Conferences in November

NEW YORK, November 2, 2026 – Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oral therapies for neurologic diseases, today announced participation in the following investor conferences in November:

November 9-11: Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference. Erik Lundgren, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Tardio, President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 1:00 pm ET at this conference in Boston. A webcast will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations.

Mr. Lundgren, Mr. Tardio, and Jessica Breu, Vice President Investor Relations and Communications at Immunic, will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Guggenheim representative or Jessica Breu at: jessica.breu@imux.com.

November 10-12: Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference. Mr. Lundgren and Mr. Tardio will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 2:00 pm ET at this conference in New York. A webcast will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations.

Mr. Lundgren, Mr. Tardio, and Mrs. Breu will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Stifel representative or Jessica Breu at: jessica.breu@imux.com.

November 17-18: Mr. Lundgren, Mr. Tardio, and Patrick Walsh, Chief Business Officer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings in London in connection with the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact Jessica Breu at: jessica.breu@imux.com.

Additionally, Immunic will host a Virtual Progressive Multiple Sclerosis R&D Day on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 12:30 pm ET with management and two renowned experts in the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS) and development of new therapies, Jiwon Oh, M.D., Ph.D., FRCPC, Division of Neurology, University of Toronto, and Maria Pia Sormani, Ph.D., University of Genoa, Italy. The group will discuss the key unmet needs in progressive MS and the persistent needs for innovative approaches to the development of therapies that target novel mechanisms associated with neurodegeneration and MS progression. Register here to attend.

About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oral therapies for neurologic diseases. The company's lead investigational asset, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in relapsing multiple sclerosis, with top-line data expected to be available by the end of 2026. Initiation of an additional Phase 3 clinical trial in progressive multiple sclerosis is expected later in 2026. Vidofludimus calcium combines potential neuroprotective effects associated with nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activation with anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects associated with selective inhibition of the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). The company's development pipeline also includes earlier-stage programs, including IMU-381 and IMU-856, aimed at building a broader therapeutics platform addressing neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, sufficiency of cash and cash runway, expected timing, development and results of clinical trials, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to management’s and employee’s participation in investor conferences. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, increasing inflation, tariffs and macroeconomics trends, impacts of the Ukraine – Russia conflict and the conflict in the Middle East on planned and ongoing clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient financial and other resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, any changes to the size of the target markets for the company's products or product candidates, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic's intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the section captioned "Risk Factors," in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026, and in the company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or ir.imux.com/sec-filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all of the contents of this press release.

Contact Information



Immunic, Inc.

Jessica Breu

Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

+49 89 2080 477 09

jessica.breu@imux.com

US IR Contact

LifeSci Advisors

Joyce Allaire

immunic@lifesciadvisors.com

US Media Contact

Real Chemistry

media@imux.com