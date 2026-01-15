EQS-News: In 2025, the Nordex Group accounted for approx. 32% of new onshore wind turbine installations (MW) in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Market Report

In 2025, the Nordex Group accounted for approx. 32% of new onshore wind turbine installations (MW) in Germany



15.01.2026 / 12:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 15 January 2026. In 2025, the Nordex Group was responsible for supplying more than 31% of all newly-grid connected onshore wind turbines installations (in MW) in Germany. Data from the German Onshore Wind Energy Agency (Fachagentur Windenergie an Land) confirm that Nordex stands in a second year in a row as the market leader in the market master data register, recording 285 turbines installed and commissioned (based on client-reported commissioning of onshore wind turbines). The total installed capacity by Nordex reached about 1,647 MW, the total installations in Germany were 5,232.5 MW.

Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central, Nordex Group, comments: “I would like to express my gratitude to our customers for their continued confidence in us, as well as to our dedicated colleagues for their unwavering commitment across the many projects we have delivered and installed last year. We will continue to invest in innovation and service, ensuring our customers benefit from reliable schedules and high yields — supported by our strong regional presence and technology that is perfectly suited to German sites and grid conditions. We expect this positive trend to continue in 2026.”

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com