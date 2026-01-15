Nordex Aktie

Nordex für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.01.2026 12:08:33

EQS-News: In 2025, the Nordex Group accounted for approx. 32% of new onshore wind turbine installations (MW) in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Market Report
In 2025, the Nordex Group accounted for approx. 32% of new onshore wind turbine installations (MW) in Germany

15.01.2026 / 12:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 15 January 2026. In 2025, the Nordex Group was responsible for supplying more than 31% of all newly-grid connected onshore wind turbines installations (in MW) in Germany. Data from the German Onshore Wind Energy Agency (Fachagentur Windenergie an Land) confirm that Nordex stands in a second year in a row as the market leader in the market master data register, recording 285 turbines installed and commissioned (based on client-reported commissioning of onshore wind turbines). The total installed capacity by Nordex reached about 1,647 MW, the total installations in Germany were 5,232.5 MW.

Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central, Nordex Group, comments: “I would like to express my gratitude to our customers for their continued confidence in us, as well as to our dedicated colleagues for their unwavering commitment across the many projects we have delivered and installed last year. We will continue to invest in innovation and service, ensuring our customers benefit from reliable schedules and high yields — supported by our strong regional presence and technology that is perfectly suited to German sites and grid conditions. We expect this positive trend to continue in 2026.”

 About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


15.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2260694

 
End of News EQS News Service

2260694  15.01.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordex AG

mehr Nachrichten