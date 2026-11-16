2G Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A0HL8N / ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9
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16.11.2026 08:30:03
EQS-News: In the third quarter, 2G Energy AG secured orders for new plants totaling EUR 406.5 million (previous year: EUR 59.3 million, +585 %)
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EQS-News: 2G Energy AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
In the third quarter, 2G Energy AG secured orders for new plants totaling EUR 406.5 million (previous year: EUR 59.3 million, +585 %)
Heek, November 16, 2026 – 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of sustainable power plants and combined heat and power (CHP) systems, as well as a producer of heat pumps, reported new plant order intake of EUR 406.5 million in the third quarter (previous year: EUR 59.3 million, +585 %).
"The commissioning of the new assembly hall and the subsequent ramp-up of production proceeded smoothly. The operational capabilities of the assembly hall, the availability of skilled workers, and, in particular, the supplier network have proven their resilience," as CTO Frank Grewe stated. "We are achieving the production rate necessary to meet our revenue expectations and expect to maintain it at this high level."
The breakdown of new orders received in the third quarter of 2026 was as follows *:
* Rounding differences may occur.
“In recent years, we have systematically expanded our product portfolio and our international presence, and in doing so, we have clearly struck a good balance between growing customer demands on the one hand and synergy effects as well as investments in production, procurement, and service on the other,” said CEO Pablo Hofelich. “As can be seen from the major contracts from North America, Australia, and Germany, diversification is proceeding very satisfactorily. In each of these regions, a completely different customer segment was targeted. One billion EUR in new orders over the course of the year and an order backlog of over one billion euros at year-end are realistic goals for this year.”
The product portfolio comprises three types of energy generation: CHP plants in the output range from 20 kW to 4,500 kW for operation with hydrogen, natural gas, biogas and other lean gases, large heat pumps in the range from 100 kW to 3,200 kW as well as peak-load gensets with an electrical output of 500 kW or more. CHP plants operate with efficiencies of 90 percent and more, while large heat pumps achieve efficiencies of 300 to 500 percent, depending on the general conditions. With its products and services, 2G is at the interface to a decentralized, secure and largely decarbonized energy supply. More than 10,000 2G systems have already been installed worldwide in various applications, supplying electrical and thermal energy to a wide range of customers from the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, energy suppliers, municipal utilities and local government authorities.
2G is positioned worldwide as a system provider for decentralized energy solutions with its combination of CHP plants, peak-load gensets and large heat pumps. The company benefits from far-reaching synergies of these plant categories, ranging from project development, procurement, production and the predominantly containerized design to the largely identical customer base and regulatory framework as well as sales channels and digital control and service.
2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in power plant and pump technologies as well as in specific software development for service and maintenance activities. The digital grid integration consistently implemented by 2G is an indispensable, system-relevant element in the future electricity market design and represents a high market entry hurdle for competitors. The sector coupling required for the success of the energy transition is reflected in 2G's portfolio.
2G employs more than 1,000 people in Germany, North America, and at additional locations across Europe. The company is active in more than 60 countries and generated net sales of EUR 398.4 million in the 2025 financial year with an EBIT margin of 6.6%.
2G was founded in 1995. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) have been listed on the stock exchange market since 2007 and are included in the “Scale” segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and listed in the Scale30 index.
16.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|2G Energy AG
|Benzstr. 3
|48619 Heek
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2568-9347-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2568-9347-15
|E-mail:
|service@2-g.de
|Internet:
|www.2-g.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HL8N9
|WKN:
|A0HL8N
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900GC2NUJ6F0TSK26
|EQS News ID:
|2435052
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2435052 16.11.2026 CET/CEST
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