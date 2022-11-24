|
24.11.2022 14:07:00
EQS-News: INCERGO ANNOUNCES LISTING OF FRANCHISE-FOCUSED HOLDING GROUP, INCERGO S.A
|
EQS-News: Incergo S.A.
/ Key word(s): IPO
[Vienna, 24th November 2022] - Incergo S.A ("Incergo"), a company incorporated in Luxembourg, announced its first day of trading on the Vienna Direct Market.
Incergo will bring together a wide range of profitable best-in-class franchise businesses, with a unique formula for growth.
Using an Agglomeration model, franchisors will be invited to join the publicly listed company, without losing their brands identity. Incergos business strategy is to build a first-class company, harnessing the knowledge of experienced franchisors, to build bigger and stronger franchise businesses for them and their networks.
Darren Taylor, franchise entrepreneur and CEO of Incergo said: We will be inviting UK and international franchise brands to join us in our new global ecosystem at Incergo.
He continued: Every franchisor knows that a collaborative approach works; its a mantra weve been preaching for years. When a franchise brand joins Incergo they wont lose their identity, well respect the franchisors right to still run their company exactly as they did before and we wont insist on centralised operations, although wed encourage them to work together, when it is mutually beneficial. By working together, franchisors will benefit from peer-to-peer support, joint operational efficiencies and economies of scale, helping us all to build stronger, more resilient franchises for the future.
Visit www.incergo.net for more information
About Incergo
Incergo S.A brings together a wide range of profitable, best in class businesses with a unique formula for growth. The Companys business strategy is a holding company that acquires companies that are master franchise businesses.
Contacts for IR and media enquiries:
Incergo S.A, Charlotte Williams, charlotte@unity-group.com, +44 (0)770 396 3953
24.11.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Incergo S.A.
|33 rue du Puits Romain
|8070 Bertrange
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|info@incergo.net
|Internet:
|www.incergo.net
|ISIN:
|LU1917297225
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1495761
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1495761 24.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Incergo S.A. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Incergo S.A. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Incergo S.A. Registered Shs
|1,20
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt zu -- DAX fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert ebenfalls auf grünem Terrain. In den USA wird feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.