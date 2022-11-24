24.11.2022 14:07:00

EQS-News: INCERGO ANNOUNCES LISTING OF FRANCHISE-FOCUSED HOLDING GROUP, INCERGO S.A

EQS-News: Incergo S.A. / Key word(s): IPO
24.11.2022 / 14:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

[Vienna, 24th November 2022] - Incergo S.A ("Incergo"), a company incorporated in Luxembourg, announced its first day of trading on the Vienna Direct Market.

Incergo will bring together a wide range of profitable best-in-class franchise businesses, with a unique formula for growth.

Using an Agglomeration model, franchisors will be invited to join the publicly listed company, without losing their brands identity. Incergos business strategy is to build a first-class company, harnessing the knowledge of experienced franchisors, to build bigger and stronger franchise businesses for them and their networks.

Darren Taylor, franchise entrepreneur and CEO of Incergo said: We will be inviting UK and international franchise brands to join us in our new global ecosystem at Incergo.

He continued: Every franchisor knows that a collaborative approach works; its a mantra weve been preaching for years.  When a franchise brand joins Incergo they wont lose their identity, well respect the franchisors right to still run their company exactly as they did before and we wont insist on centralised operations, although wed encourage them to work together, when it is mutually beneficial.  By working together, franchisors will benefit from peer-to-peer support, joint operational efficiencies and economies of scale, helping us all to build stronger, more resilient franchises for the future.

Visit www.incergo.net for more information

 

About Incergo

 

Incergo S.A brings together a wide range of profitable, best in class businesses with a unique formula for growth. The Companys business strategy is a holding company that acquires companies that are master franchise businesses.

 

Contacts for IR and media enquiries:

Incergo S.A, Charlotte Williams, charlotte@unity-group.com, +44 (0)770 396 3953

 


24.11.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Incergo S.A.
33 rue du Puits Romain
8070 Bertrange
Luxemburg
E-mail: info@incergo.net
Internet: www.incergo.net
ISIN: LU1917297225
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 1495761

 
End of News EQS News Service

1495761  24.11.2022 CET/CEST

