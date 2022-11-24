EQS-News: INCERGO ANNOUNCES LISTING OF FRANCHISE-FOCUSED HOLDING GROUP, INCERGO S.A

EQS-News: Incergo S.A. / Key word(s): IPO

INCERGO ANNOUNCES LISTING OF FRANCHISE-FOCUSED HOLDING GROUP, INCERGO S.A



[Vienna, 24th November 2022] - Incergo S.A ("Incergo"), a company incorporated in Luxembourg, announced its first day of trading on the Vienna Direct Market.

Incergo will bring together a wide range of profitable best-in-class franchise businesses, with a unique formula for growth.

Using an Agglomeration model, franchisors will be invited to join the publicly listed company, without losing their brands identity. Incergos business strategy is to build a first-class company, harnessing the knowledge of experienced franchisors, to build bigger and stronger franchise businesses for them and their networks.

Darren Taylor, franchise entrepreneur and CEO of Incergo said: We will be inviting UK and international franchise brands to join us in our new global ecosystem at Incergo.

He continued: Every franchisor knows that a collaborative approach works; its a mantra weve been preaching for years. When a franchise brand joins Incergo they wont lose their identity, well respect the franchisors right to still run their company exactly as they did before and we wont insist on centralised operations, although wed encourage them to work together, when it is mutually beneficial. By working together, franchisors will benefit from peer-to-peer support, joint operational efficiencies and economies of scale, helping us all to build stronger, more resilient franchises for the future.

About Incergo

Incergo S.A brings together a wide range of profitable, best in class businesses with a unique formula for growth. The Companys business strategy is a holding company that acquires companies that are master franchise businesses.

