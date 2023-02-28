EQS-News: INCERGO S.A. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC BOARD CHANGES IN LINE WITH GROWTH STRATEGY

EQS-News: Incergo S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel

INCERGO S.A. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC BOARD CHANGES IN LINE WITH GROWTH STRATEGY



28.02.2023 / 15:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vienna, 28 February 2023 Incergo S.A. (Incergo), the franchise-focused company listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, has announced two new strategic board roles and a Chief Financial Officer.

As Darren Taylor steps down from his existing CEO role to focus on his new role as Chair, David Callister has been appointed as the companys new CEO.

David Callister has almost 30 years of experience in the franchising sector, working for national and international brands such as Eismann, Drain Doctor, FASTSIGNS and FoneDoctor. He is currently the commercial director at Taylor Made Franchising. Adrian Knight is the founder and director of the Knight Franchises Group.

Adrian Knight comes on board as a Director and current Directors, Steve Pratt and Gauri Lamb have resigned from the board.

Incergos Chair Darren Taylor said: I would like to thank Steve and Gauri for their valuable work to date and in turn welcome David and Adrian to the board. I have worked with David for many years and have huge respect for his knowledge and experience in the franchising sector. I have also known Adrian for over four years as a franchise consultant.

He continued: The agglomeration method is about collaboration between franchise businesses so it is fitting to have the same franchise-based collaboration with David and Adrian on the board, lending their franchise experience and knowledge to the growth of the company. I am looking forward to supporting them in my new role as Chair."

Comment from David, "I am delighted to be joining Incergo and am excited about the opportunity to lead the company through its next phase of growth. Franchising is about people and I am confident that Incergo will bring together some of the finest franchisors in the industry.

Alongside these new appointments Incergo has engaged new CFO Paul Quek who brings with him over 20 years of accounting, finance and audit experience from renowned SGX-listed companies to Big 4 public accounting firms. He is a Certified Practising Accountant with the CPA Australia.

The new board of Incergo now comprises:

David Callister, CEO and Director

Darren Taylor, Chair and Director

Adrian Knight, Director

Charles Etonde, Director

About Incergo

Incergo S.A brings together a wide range of profitable, best in class businesses with a unique formula for growth. The Companys business strategy is a holding company that acquires companies that are franchise businesses.

https://www.incergo.net/

Contacts for IR and media enquiries:

Incergo S.A, Charlotte Williams, charlotte@unity-group.com, +44 (0)770 396 3953