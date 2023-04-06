EQS-News: Incergo S.A. WELCOMES THREE NEW BOARD APPRENTICES FROM VEBLEN DIRECTORS PROGRAMME

EQS-News: Incergo S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel

Incergo S.A. WELCOMES THREE NEW BOARD APPRENTICES FROM VEBLEN DIRECTORS PROGRAMME



06.04.2023 / 13:47 CET/CEST

Vienna, 06 April, 2023 Incergo S.A.(Incergo) the franchise-focused company listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, has announced the appointments of three Board apprentices to join its team. Marisa Agrasut, Hetul Patel and Ralph White, candidates from the Veblen Director Programme, bring 60-plus years of corporate experience to the Board of Incergo.

Through working with the Veblen Director Programme to implement this apprenticeship programme, Incergo hopes not only to fast track its own growth, it is also looking to drive positive change and serve as a role model for other businesses to follow.

Companies with diverse boards are more likely to achieve better financial results," adds Taylor, citing a study by McKinsey & Company. I firmly believe in the benefits of D&I and am committed to ensuring that the Incergo board reflects the diversity of all its stakeholders.

Marisa Agrasut who joins Incergo from Singapore reflects I wholeheartedly appreciate Darren Taylors commitment to diversity whilst growing his business and look forward to bringing my experience in strategic innovation to support the stakeholders of the business. Board apprentice Ralph White adds, "Through this opportunity I am excited to contribute over 27 years leadership experience and support Incergos growth in North America.

Qualified actuary Hetul Patel comments, Im very excited to be joining the Incergo board and grateful to the Veblen Programme for this opportunity. It is great to see forward looking companies partnering together to lead the way in promoting D&I. With 20 years of financial services experience Im eager to get started on our mission to create exceptional value for our shareholders and business owners.

The apprentices join existing board members, Darren Taylor, David Callister, Adrian Knight and Charles Etonde.



About Incergo

Incergo S.A brings together a wide range of profitable, best-in-class businesses with a unique formula for growth. The Companys business strategy is a holding company that acquires companies that are master franchise businesses.

https://www.incergo.net/

About Veblen Directors Programme

Veblen works with Executives, Thought Leaders and Entrepreneurs to train and connect them with public and private companies needing Board support. Veblen is a global network focused on Board priorities such as Investor Relations, Good governance, ESG and Fundraising.

http://veblendirectors.com/

Contacts for IR and media enquiries:

Incergo S.A, Charlotte Williams, info@incergo.com, +44 (0)770 396 3953

Veblen, John Foo info@veblendirectors.com

References:

*McKinsey & Company. (2018). Delivering through diversity.

https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/organization/our-insights/delivering-through-diversity