EQS-News: Inclusion in the SDAX confirms Einhell's consistent growth trajectory

Landau a. d. Isar, March 5th 2026 – Einhell Germany AG will be included in the SDAX effective 9 March 2026. This makes Einhell one of the 70 most successful listed companies in Germany, sitting just below the Dax and MDAX – a testament to the company's growing relevance in the market. The inclusion is the result of the growth strategy that Einhell has pursued with determination in recent years. This growth has led to a significant increase in market capitalisation and liquidity in share trading.

With its Power X-Change platform, Einhell has established itself as a leading provider of cordless devices for home, garden and leisure in the DIY and professional world. "We are delighted about Einhell's inclusion in the SDAX. This underlines the success of our growth strategy and shows that we are on the right track with the consistent expansion of our battery platform and our global expansion," says Andreas Kroiss, CEO of Einhell Germany AG. "For Einhell, it also means significantly greater visibility in the capital market and a stronger profile with investors and partners worldwide," adds Michael Brunner, CFO of Einhell.

Record figures as a foundation

Einhell is consistently driving forward the expansion of its battery platform and its international reach. The figures speak for themselves: Based on preliminary financial data, the Group achieved record revenue of EUR 1,157.7 million in the 2025 financial year (previous year: EUR 1,109.7 million). Earnings before PPA and taxes amounted to EUR 110.6 million (previous year: EUR 100.1 million). Pre-tax profit also reached a new all-time high of EUR 107.9 million (previous year: EUR 98.5 million), exceeding the company's own forecast.

The inclusion in the SDAX adds further momentum to the company's next phase of growth: The focus on the Power X-Change battery platform and the development of new markets remain the key drivers for Einhell's continued development.

About Einhell Germany AG

Einhell is the lifestyle battery power platform in the DIY and professional world. Einhell stands for maximum cordless excellence in the home, garden and leisure sectors. With one battery for more than 350 tools, Power X-Change ensures cordless freedom and complete flexibility. As an internationally successful company based in Landau/Isar (Bavaria), Einhell sets standards in terms of performance, endurance, quality and safety for all projects in the home, garden and leisure. The constantly growing ecosystem, powerful products and visionary ideas make Einhell a pioneer in the field of battery technology for all DIY enthusiasts and professionals.

