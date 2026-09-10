Kibaran Resources Aktie
WKN DE: A1C8BX / ISIN: AU000000KNL2
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10.09.2026 13:50:03
EQS-News: Independent UK Cavendish Research Recognises Epanko's Technical Advantages
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EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Independent UK Cavendish
EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK) is pleased to provide access to the recent graphite sector research report, "Graphite - The Projects Best Positioned for Value Creation", by UK broker Cavendish Capital Markets. The technical focussed report examines the economic and technical attributes that differentiate graphite projects globally.
The report highlights the key drivers of graphite project value, including flake size distribution, operating costs, capital efficiency, downstream processing opportunities and project flexibility. Cavendish concludes that the strongest projects combine multiple competitive advantages while serving both industrial and battery material markets.
Importantly, Cavendish identifies EcoGraf's Epanko Graphite Project as one of the leading graphite development projects globally, highlighting its favourable flake size distribution, strong concentrate economics, low operating costs, capital efficiency and ability to support a dual-market strategy through premium coarse flake sales and downstream battery anode material production.
The report demonstrates that projects with Epanko's flake profile would have achieved significantly stronger concentrate margins than many competing operations and recognises EcoGraf's HFfree® purification technology as a key differentiator in establishing a sustainable, vertically integrated graphite business outside China.
In its comparative analysis, Cavendish ranks Epanko among the projects best positioned for value creation, supported by attractive cost and capital intensity metrics and a development pathway aligned with growing demand for secure ex-China graphite supply chains.
https://www.research-tree.com/portal/cavendish/research/129_fc8d13c8-2121-4ab7-8b58-763f7ef9f8cd
10.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2397090 10.09.2026 CET/CEST
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|EQS-News: Independent UK Cavendish Research Recognises Epanko's Technical Advantages (EQS Group)
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