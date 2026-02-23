INDUS Aktie

23.02.2026 13:05:43

EQS-News: INDUS acquires biodecontamination specialist AMIRA in Italy

EQS-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover
INDUS acquires biodecontamination specialist AMIRA in Italy

23.02.2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

INDUS acquires biodecontamination specialist AMIRA in Italy

  • Solution provider for sterile process environments strengthens the Engineering segment
  • Expansion of the process technology field: Second international add-on acquisition for MBRAUN

Bergisch Gladbach, 23 February 2026 – The INDUS Group is continuing the strategic development of its Engineering segment: Subsidiary M.BRAUN Inertgas-Systeme GmbH (MBRAUN) has signed the purchase agreement for the acquisition of Amira S.r.l. The Italian specialist in biodecontamination solutions based on vaporized hydrogen peroxide (V-PHP) has more than 20 years of experience in safe and rapid sterilization and decontamination in laboratory and production environments. With its registered offices and productions facility in Triuggio, north of Milan, the SME generates annual revenue of over EUR 7 million. The acquisition is subject to approval by the Italian authorities.

"With the acquisition of AMIRA, we are gaining a technologically leading specialist for our portfolio – with a product portfolio that complements MBRAUN and with great growth opportunities in international markets," says INDUS Board of Management member Axel Meyer, COO of the Engineering segment. "The acquisition strengthens INDUS' footprint in Southern Europe and adds to our access to exciting growth industries."

New market potential in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector

AMIRA's low-temperature, dry gas decontamination processes are used in pharmaceutical production, biotechnology, life sciences, and hospitals, as well as in electronics manufacturing, universities, and research institutes. "AMIRA is very well positioned in the pharmaceutical and life sciences markets, giving us direct access to new, promising customer clusters," says Dr. Hans Mayrhofer, managing director of the MBRAUN Group. "This is a decisive growth lever for us. High-tech markets with high regulatory requirements in particular are subject to significant market entry barriers." MBRAUN, part of the INDUS Group since 2002, develops and manufactures glovebox systems and gas purification solutions for controlled environments in research and manufacturing processes.

Expanded engineering competence in sensitive production environments

AMIRA develops and manufactures V-PHP decontamination systems, solutions for contamination-free material transfers, V-PHP pass boxes, laminar air flow systems, and measuring and monitoring devices. The company also offers services such as consultancy, validation, maintenance, and calibration. The solutions are used wherever safe and residue-free microbiological decontamination is required, for example in clean rooms, material locks, transfer zones, and glovebox and isolators environments. The products and services thus complement the INDUS portfolio company MBRAUN and open up new fields of application in sterile production and research scenarios. Mayrhofer: "AMIRA and MBRAUN share a deep engineering expertise in a highly complex niche. We want to expand this technological proximity through joint product development – while also leveraging synergies in project planning and sales."

Portfolio grows internationally

INDUS Board of Management Axel Meyer: "With this acquisition, our portfolio company MBRAUN is expanding its very strong international presence. MBRAUN already has locations in France, the UK, China, India, South Korea, and the United States." In mid-2025, INDUS acquired the US precision manufacturer METFAB to complement MBRAUN, thereby strengthening the added value in North America. In its EMPOWERING MITTELSTAND strategy, the SME group has defined international expansion as a key growth driver and intends to make acquisitions throughout Europe on the first level and worldwide on the second level.

Angelo Delmiglio, founder and previous sole shareholder of AMIRA: "The MBRAUN Group's strong international sales organization offers AMIRA new markets worldwide that we would not have been able to tap into at this speed on our own. Our know how united with our long-standing, highly successful, and extremely trusting partnership forms the foundation for our joint further development." As a sales partner, AMIRA has been representing the entire MBRAUN product portfolio in Italy since 2006.

An overview of the INDUS portfolio can be found here.

 

About INDUS
At INDUS, we have been generating sustained growth from a diversified portfolio of Mittelstand companies since 1989. We focus on acquiring family-owned businesses with unique engineering capabilities and on growing them internationally. To expand their business, we ensure that our managers act as true entrepreneurs. They can count on our reliable perspective as a long-term investor. Rooted in the German-speaking Mittelstand, INDUS today fully owns and successfully leads more than 40 companies with activities around the world. Listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX) since 1995, we have established a unique bridge between the SME sector and the capital market. For more information, visit www.indus.eu.

 

Note:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of INDUS Holding AG and comprise known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. INDUS Holding AG assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.


Contact:
Nina Wolf
Corporate Communications

INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany

Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73
E-Mail communications@indus.de
www.indus.eu

23.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2204 40 00-0
Fax: +49 (0)2204 40 00-20
E-mail: indus@indus.de
Internet: www.indus.de
ISIN: DE0006200108
WKN: 620010
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2280006

 
End of News EQS News Service

2280006  23.02.2026 CET/CEST

