EQS-News: INDUS acquires media technology specialist

EQS-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover

INDUS acquires media technology specialist



22.12.2025 / 09:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





INDUS acquires media technology specialist

PRO VIDEO strengthens INDUS’ Engineering segment

Business with strong growth potential

Sixth acquisition in the financial year 2025

Bergisch Gladbach, 22 December 2025 – The INDUS Group is strengthening its portfolio with its sixth acquisition in the current financial year: INDUS Holding AG has signed a purchase agreement for 80% of the shares in PRO VIDEO Handelsgesellschaft mbH Berlin Broadcast- und Konferenztechnik. PRO VIDEO is a leading German provider of professional media technology and solutions for large-scale audiovisual projects. The medium-sized company with annual sales of around EUR 24 million designs secure, sophisticated communications spaces for companies, as well as public and educational institutions. Its customers include major companies such as Microsoft, BASF, and Bertelsmann, as well as federal ministries, universities, and colleges. PRO VIDEO employs around 40 highly qualified specialists at its locations in Berlin and Braunschweig. The acquisition is subject to approval by the antitrust authorities.

“We attach great importance to the long-term development potential of our acquisitions,” says Dr.-Ing. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the INDUS Board of Management. “The profitable market for audiovisual media technology is on a growth path, with rapid development cycles. New work and the increasing integration of media technology into modern work environments are driving demand for sophisticated technical solutions, making them an important productivity factor for organizations.”

Third acquisition for the Engineering segment in 2025

PRO VIDEO strengthens the Measuring, Surveillance & Media Technology field within INDUS’ Engineering segment. “We are looking for companies that stand out from the competition in their niche through a high level of technical expertise,” says Axel Meyer, COO of the Engineering segment. “PRO VIDEO does exactly that.” PRO VIDEO’s service portfolio ranges from the planning and installation of modern conference technology to complex digital infrastructure for hybrid meetings and digital display systems. Meyer: “Planning complete systems, managing the interfaces between components from different manufacturers, and implementing user-oriented operating concepts using the company’s proprietary software requires deep technical expertise. The growing integration of media technology into the customer’s IT infrastructure also increases the technical complexity of the solutions.” PRO VIDEO positions itself as a full-service provider in the areas of media technology, digital signage, and broadcasting. In addition to technical implementation, the medium-sized company also offers consulting, planning and training services, individual system integration, as well as service and maintenance concepts.

“When selling our company, we placed great importance on finding a long-term succession solution,” says Randolf Klann, founder and former co-owner of PRO VIDEO GmbH. “We expect future growth opportunities to arise particularly from increasing demand for professional communications environments, which are becoming more important as digitalization advances and new work and event formats emerge – ranging from meeting and conference rooms to hybrid use scenarios. Selected leisure and entertainment applications offer additional development potential.”

INDUS has already completed five acquisitions in the financial year 2025. The Infrastructure segment was expanded through the complementary acquisition of KETTLER, a specialist in spindle extensions for pipe systems; ELECTRO TRADING, a Swedish distributor of products for power grids and renewable energies; and TRIGOSYS, a manufacturer of formwork for reinforced concrete construction. The Engineering segment has grown with the acquisition of the stud welding specialist HBS and the precision metal manufacturer METFAB. The growth acquisition of PRO VIDEO is now also strengthening the Engineering segment.

An overview of the INDUS portfolio is available here.



About INDUS

At INDUS, we have been generating sustained growth from a diversified portfolio of Mittelstand companies since 1989. We focus on acquiring family-owned businesses with unique engineering capabilities and on growing them internationally. To expand their business, we ensure that our managers act as true entrepreneurs. They can count on our reliable perspective as a long-term investor. Rooted in the German-speaking Mittelstand, INDUS today fully owns and successfully leads more than 40 companies with activities around the world. Listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX) since 1995, we have established a unique bridge between the SME sector and the capital market. For more information, visit www.indus.eu.



Note:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of INDUS Holding AG and comprise known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. INDUS Holding AG assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Contact:Nina WolfCorporate CommunicationsINDUS Holding AGKölner Straße 3251429 Bergisch GladbachGermanyTel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73E-mail communications@indus.dehttps://indus.eu/