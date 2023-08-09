EQS-News: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS completes reorganization of the Board of Management

EQS-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

INDUS Holding AG: INDUS completes reorganization of the Board of Management



09.08.2023 / 14:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





INDUS completes reorganization of the Board of Management

Gudrun Degenhart appointed member of the Board of Management responsible for the Materials segment

Bergisch Gladbach, 9 August 2023 The Supervisory Board of INDUS Holding AG has appointed Gudrun Degenhart as a new member of the Board of Management with effect from 1 October 2023. She will be responsible for the Materials segment.

This concludes the reorganization of the INDUS Board of Management in line with the PARKOUR perform strategy update. Three dedicated Board members are now responsible for the new Engineering, Infrastructure and Materials segments. The Chairman of the Board of Management and the CFO are responsible for the overall management and the central functions and units of the growing group of companies. With now five Board members, INDUS is well positioned for focused growth in the highly specialized industrial technology sector, says Chairman of the Supervisory Board Jürgen Abromeit. As announced, we have strengthened the new segment management. With clear segment responsibility and in-depth knowledge of the respective industries, the INDUS Board of Management will be able to provide even more intensive support to the portfolio companies.

Gudrun Degenhart has more than 20 years of experience in managing and developing portfolio companies in Europe, the United States and the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to joining INDUS, she was CEO of the German portfolio companies of the international services group ISS A/S. Previously, she held various positions at the thyssenkrupp Group, including CEO of an international business unit for special elevators and CEO of Materials Western Europe and Asia Pacific. Prior to joining thyssenkrupp, Gudrun Degenhart was a member of the Managing Board of Schöck AG, a medium-sized construction technology company. After graduating in business administration, she began her career by building up the Central and Eastern European subsidiaries of the construction specialist Lindner Group.

Jürgen Abromeit: Ms Degenhart has broad management experience in medium-sized enterprises and corporate groups. With her expertise and personality, she is an ideal addition to the existing Board team.



About INDUS Holding AG:

Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is a leading specialist for sustainable corporate development in the German-speaking SME sector. INDUS acquires two to three technology-oriented and promising industrial engineering companies for the Engineering, Infrastructure, and Materials segments annually. As a value-driven investment company with a clear focus on defined growth topics, INDUS provides its 43 operationally independent portfolio companies with active, long-term support in their corporate development, especially in the fields of innovation, market excellence, operational excellence, and sustainability. Since 1995, INDUS Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108); in 2022, the Group generated sales of around 1.8 billion euros. For more information on INDUS, visit www.indus.de.

Contact:Nina Wolf & Dafne SanacPublic Relations & Investor RelationsINDUS Holding AGKölner Straße 3251429 Bergisch GladbachGermanyTel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-32E-mail presse@indus.deE-mail investor.relations@indus.dewww.indus.de