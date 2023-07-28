Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.07.2023 18:30:04

EQS-News: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS disposes completely of automotive suppliers in the portfolio

EQS-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal
INDUS Holding AG: INDUS disposes completely of automotive suppliers in the portfolio

28.07.2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

INDUS disposes completely of automotive suppliers in the portfolio

  • Contract on sale of SELZER Group signed
  • Sale of discontinued operations completed
  • Focus on highly specialized industrial technology is progressing

Bergisch Gladbach, 28 July 2023 Stock exchange listed INDUS Holding AG will transfer 100% of the shares in SELZER Group to an investment company of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich. Employing a good 440 people, SELZER Group develops and manufactures ready-to-install metal components and assemblies for automobile transmissions, brakes and engines as well as industrial applications at four locations in Germany and abroad. As a result of the investments already made and the planned production launches, SELZER Groups annual sales will grow from around EUR 65 million today to around EUR 130 million by 2025. The purchase agreement was signed on 28 July 2023. The parties agreed not to disclose the details of the contract. The sale is subject to approval by the federal competition authority.

The sale of SELZER Group marks the completion of our portfolio reorganization well before the end of 2023, our self-imposed target, said Dr. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the Board of Management of INDUS Group. We have thus sold the last discontinued operation.

As a consequence of the Boards decision to discontinue the former Automotive Technology segment, SELZER Groups income and expenses had been reclassified to the result from discontinued operations already in the 2022 consolidated financial statements. INDUS will deconsolidate the group of companies following approval by the competition authority and the subsequent closing. At the bottom line, SELZER Group will burden the result of the discontinued operations for the last time with an amount of approx. EUR 21 million in the financial year 2023. Most of these charges will be recognized in the second quarter of 2023. The completion of the sale of all discontinued operations releases considerable potential for profitable growth in the newly defined growth sectors, said Dr. Johannes Schmidt.

Mutares specializes in the acquisition of companies in transitional situations. SELZER Group will be part of Mutares Metals Group, which will operate under the name Ferral United in the future and is an international supplier of multi-material solutions and systems. At Mutares, SELZER can continue to progress as part of a strong player in the automotive supply industry, said Dr. Johannes Schmidt. Mutares knows SELZER Groups growth potential and can realize it in a large group of companies. Schmidt continued, Having divested all discontinued operations, we can now focus entirely on further developing our portfolio in the field of highly specialized industrial technology, as communicated in our PARKOUR perform strategy update at the beginning of 2023.

About INDUS Holding AG:

Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is a leading specialist for sustainable corporate development in the German-speaking SME sector. INDUS acquires two to three technology-oriented and promising industrial engineering companies for the Engineering, Infrastructure, and Materials segments annually. As a value-driven investment company with a clear focus on defined growth topics, INDUS provides its operationally independent portfolio companies with active, long-term support in their corporate development, especially in the fields of innovation, market excellence, operational excellence, and sustainability. Since 1995, INDUS Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108); in 2022, the Group generated sales of around 1.8 billion euros. For more information on INDUS, visit www.indus.de.

 

Contact:
Nina Wolf & Dafne Sanac
Public Relations & Investor Relations

INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany

Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-32
E-mail presse@indus.de
E-mail investor.relations@indus.de
www.indus.de

28.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2204 40 00-0
Fax: +49 (0)2204 40 00-20
E-mail: indus@indus.de
Internet: www.indus.de
ISIN: DE0006200108
WKN: 620010
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1691303

 
End of News EQS News Service

1691303  28.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1691303&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu INDUS AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu INDUS AGmehr Analysen

22.05.23 INDUS Hold Warburg Research
23.02.23 INDUS Hold Warburg Research
12.01.23 INDUS Hold Warburg Research
01.12.22 INDUS Hold Warburg Research
15.11.22 INDUS Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

INDUS AG 24,45 0,41% INDUS AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Grün -- ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus
Die asiatischen Börsen weisen zum Wochenstart grüne Vorzeichen aus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen