EQS-News: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS disposes completely of automotive suppliers in the portfolio

INDUS Holding AG: INDUS disposes completely of automotive suppliers in the portfolio



28.07.2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST

INDUS disposes completely of automotive suppliers in the portfolio

Contract on sale of SELZER Group signed

Sale of discontinued operations completed

Focus on highly specialized industrial technology is progressing

Bergisch Gladbach, 28 July 2023 Stock exchange listed INDUS Holding AG will transfer 100% of the shares in SELZER Group to an investment company of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich. Employing a good 440 people, SELZER Group develops and manufactures ready-to-install metal components and assemblies for automobile transmissions, brakes and engines as well as industrial applications at four locations in Germany and abroad. As a result of the investments already made and the planned production launches, SELZER Groups annual sales will grow from around EUR 65 million today to around EUR 130 million by 2025. The purchase agreement was signed on 28 July 2023. The parties agreed not to disclose the details of the contract. The sale is subject to approval by the federal competition authority.

The sale of SELZER Group marks the completion of our portfolio reorganization well before the end of 2023, our self-imposed target, said Dr. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the Board of Management of INDUS Group. We have thus sold the last discontinued operation.

As a consequence of the Boards decision to discontinue the former Automotive Technology segment, SELZER Groups income and expenses had been reclassified to the result from discontinued operations already in the 2022 consolidated financial statements. INDUS will deconsolidate the group of companies following approval by the competition authority and the subsequent closing. At the bottom line, SELZER Group will burden the result of the discontinued operations for the last time with an amount of approx. EUR 21 million in the financial year 2023. Most of these charges will be recognized in the second quarter of 2023. The completion of the sale of all discontinued operations releases considerable potential for profitable growth in the newly defined growth sectors, said Dr. Johannes Schmidt.

Mutares specializes in the acquisition of companies in transitional situations. SELZER Group will be part of Mutares Metals Group, which will operate under the name Ferral United in the future and is an international supplier of multi-material solutions and systems. At Mutares, SELZER can continue to progress as part of a strong player in the automotive supply industry, said Dr. Johannes Schmidt. Mutares knows SELZER Groups growth potential and can realize it in a large group of companies. Schmidt continued, Having divested all discontinued operations, we can now focus entirely on further developing our portfolio in the field of highly specialized industrial technology, as communicated in our PARKOUR perform strategy update at the beginning of 2023.

