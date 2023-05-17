|
17.05.2023 18:24:23
EQS-News: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS holds physical Annual Shareholders Meeting
INDUS holds physical Annual Shareholders Meeting
Bergisch Gladbach, 17 May 2023 About 61 percent of the share capital were represented at todays Annual Shareholders Meeting of INDUS Holding AG at Koelnmesses Congress Centre North. INDUS had intentionally chosen the physical format for its Annual Shareholders Meeting to promote the personal exchange. We appreciate this format of direct discussion with our shareholders, said INDUS CEO Dr. Johannes Schmidt. We will definitely stick to this format also in the future.
In his speech, Dr. Schmidt emphasized: Our focus was on finding out where the best opportunities for INDUS future lie. And how we could make the most of them. The result is our strategy update PARKOUR perform.
With our three new segments, we are focusing on what we do best highly specialized industrial technology, Schmidt explained. We want to invest our energy in the future. So far, we were primarily a broadly positioned long-term financial investor with five segments. Now, we are operating as a holding company with a clearly defined technological focus with three segments.
All agenda items adopted by a large majority
In all voting items on the agenda, a large majority of the shareholders approved the proposals made by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board. Their actions were fully approved and the dividend proposal was accepted. The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board proposed a dividend of EUR 0.80 per share to the shareholders (EUR 1.05 in the previous year), which represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. It was thus resolved to distribute a total amount of EUR 21.5 million. In spite of the difficult market environment caused by the consequences of COVID-19, the war and the high inflation, INDUS Groups continuing operations generated sales of approx. EUR 1.80 billion and EBIT of EUR 133.7 million in the financial year 2022.
In addition, the Annual Shareholders Meeting appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, as auditors of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023. The compensation report for the financial year 2022 was approved. To ensure that the company maintains maximum flexibility, the Annual Shareholders Meeting authorized the Board of Management to issue bonds with warrants, convertible and profit-participating bonds as well as profit-sharing rights or combinations of these instruments with the option of excluding subscription rights.
Shareholder representatives appointed to the Supervisory Board
The scheduled election of the shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board was also on the agenda of the Annual Shareholders Meeting. The separate election procedure for the employee representatives had already been completed in March 2023. The shareholders elected Jürgen Abromeit (proposed for chairmanship), Dr. Dorothee Becker, Jan Klingelnberg, Barbara Schick and Prof. Dr. Isabell M. Welpe as their representatives each for a term of office until the end of the Annual Shareholders Meeting that decides on the formal approval of the acts for the financial year 2027. Carl Martin Welcker was re-elected as proposed as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of office until the end of the Annual Shareholders Meeting that decides on the formal approval of the acts for the financial year 2025.
Further information on the Annual Shareholders Meeting, the speech by the Chairman of the Board of Management Dr. Johannes Schmidt and the voting results can be found here. An overview of the newly elected Supervisory Board can be found here.
Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is a leading specialist for sustainable corporate development in the German-speaking SME sector. INDUS acquires two to three technology-oriented and promising industrial engineering companies for the Engineering, Infrastructure, and Materials segments annually. As a value-driven investment company with a clear focus on defined growth topics, INDUS provides its currently 45 operationally independent portfolio companies with active, long-term support in their corporate development, especially in the fields of innovation, market excellence, operational excellence, and sustainability. Since 1995, INDUS Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108); in 2022, the Group generated sales of around 1.8 billion euros. For more information on INDUS, visit www.indus.de.
