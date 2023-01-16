EQS-News: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS strengthens Infrastructure segment with complementary acquisition

NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
16.01.2023 11:05:09

16.01.2023 / 11:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • INDUS portfolio company BETOMAX acquires QUICK Bauprodukte GmbH
  • Specialist for formwork and reinforcement accessories and bridge construction equipment
  • Portfolio expansion in the future topic Infrastructure Buildings

Bergisch Gladbach, 16 January 2023 BETOMAX Systems GmbH & Co. KG, a subsidiary of stock exchange-listed INDUS Holding AG, is acquiring 100 percent of the shares in QUICK Bauprodukte GmbH. At its headquarters in Schwerte, QUICK produces and sells standard and special components for bridge construction, structural and civil engineering as well as tunnel construction. The medium-sized company employs some 45 people and generated annual sales of around 8 million euros in 2022.

With its broad, highly individualized portfolio of formwork and reinforcement accessories, QUICK complements our existing product range and offers us new market opportunities, especially in the bridge construction sector, says Gregor Püttmann, Managing Director of BETOMAX Systems. The product portfolio of BETOMAX Systems, headquartered in Neuss, comprises components and systems for structural concrete engineering and civil engineering with a focus on reinforcement and reverse bending connectors. QUICK stands out by high production efficiency and adaptability, adds Gregor Püttmann. Delivery of customized products directly to the construction site within one week is standard. This requires profound product know-how, which will certainly benefit us in the form of corresponding technological input.

Andreas von Döllen, former owner and previous sole Managing Director, will continue to run the company as Managing Director. When I was looking for a successor solution, I attached great importance to maintaining QUICKs operational independence while at the same time further strengthening the companys competitive position, says Andreas von Döllen. Due to our similar sales approach based on direct marketing and our high level of expertise for special solutions, BETOMAX and QUICK can stimulate each other and facilitate market access. INDUS as a partner in the background provides the necessary stability and financial strength to exploit this potential.

With our PARKOUR perform strategy, we are focusing on the targeted acquisition of medium-sized high-tech companies that are successful in key growth markets. Infrastructure Buildings is such a future topic, says Dr. Jörn Großmann, the INDUS Board member responsible for the Infrastructure segment. In view of the increasing urbanization and growing mobility, a considerable expansion of supply routes is expected in the coming years. Bridge construction and renovation are particularly important growth drivers for QUICK and for INDUS Infrastructure segment.

About INDUS Holding AG:

Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is a leading specialist for sustainable corporate development in the German-speaking SME sector. As a value-oriented holding company with clear technology priorities, INDUS actively supports its currently 47 portfolio companies in their long-term development. INDUS acquires two to three highly specialized and future-proof industrial engineering companies in the Infrastructure, Materials and Engineering segments per year. Since 1995, INDUS Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108); in 2021, the Group generated sales of around 1.74 billion euros. For more information on INDUS, visit www.indus.de.


Contact:
Nina Wolf & Dafne Sanac
Public Relations & Investor Relations

INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany

Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-32
E-mail presse@indus.de
E-mail investor.relations@indus.de
www.indus.de

16.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2204 40 00-0
Fax: +49 (0)2204 40 00-20
E-mail: indus@indus.de
Internet: www.indus.de
ISIN: DE0006200108
WKN: 620010
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1535891

 
End of News EQS News Service

1535891  16.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1535891&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

