EQS-News: INDUS places promissory note loan of EUR 125 million

24.07.2025 / 10:32 CET/CEST

INDUS places promissory note loan of EUR 125 million

Target volume of EUR 75 million clearly exceeded

Expanded investor base includes international commercial banks

Stock exchange listed INDUS Holding AG has secured a promissory note loan of EUR 125 million. Due to high investor demand, the planned target volume of EUR 75 million was significantly oversubscribed. The loan was subscribed by institutions from the German savings and cooperative bank sector, as well as both domestic and international commercial banks.

“The promissory note loan is part of our regular financing activities,” says Rudolf Weichert, CFO and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Management of the INDUS Group. “The transaction was significantly oversubscribed, which illustrates the trust placed in our EMPOWERING MITTELSTAND growth strategy and confirms our strong credit standing. Many long-standing partners, along with new international investors, took large positions.”

The promissory note loan was arranged by LBBW, a long-standing core bank of INDUS Holding AG, and issued in tranches with terms of three, five, seven and ten years. The tranches have both variable and fixed interest rates. Allotment was limited and took place over the entire volume with interest rates at the lower end for the respective marketing range.

Weichert added, “Our promissory note loans offer investors a stable, long-term return with a broad risk spread, while the note loan market enables us to obtain low-cost loans and expand our investor base. Promissory note loans are therefore a central component of our diversified, revolving financing structure.”

About INDUS

At INDUS, we have been generating sustained growth from a diversified portfolio of Mittelstand companies since 1989. We focus on acquiring family-owned businesses with special engineering capabilities and grow them internationally. To expand their business, we ensure that our managers act like true entrepreneurs. They can count on our reliable perspective as a long-term investor. Rooted in the German-speaking Mittelstand, INDUS today fully owns and successfully leads more than 40 companies with activities around the world. Listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX) since 1995, we have established a unique bridge between the SME sector and the capital market. For more information, visit www.indus.eu.

Note:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of INDUS Holding AG and comprise known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. INDUS Holding AG assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

