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WKN: 620010 / ISIN: DE0006200108

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05.10.2026 15:00:33

EQS-News: INDUS sells MEWESTA to Lange Group

EQS-News: INDUS Holding Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal
INDUS sells MEWESTA to Lange Group

05.10.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

INDUS sells MEWESTA to Lange Group

  • Hydraulic control block manufacturer has strong prospects under new ownership
  • Complementary portfolios and geographic proximity offer growth potential
  • Sale is part of active portfolio management under EMPOWERING MITTELSTAND

Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, 5 October 2026 – INDUS Holding AG has sold its 100% stake in MEWESTA Hydraulik GmbH & Co. KG to Lange Beteiligungen GmbH. Under its new ownership, the hydraulic block manufacturer has long-term growth prospects as part of a family-run industrial company based in the region.

“After almost 30 years as part of INDUS, MEWESTA is beginning a new chapter,” says Gudrun Degenhart, the member of the INDUS Board of Management responsible for the Materials Solutions segment. “We have always said that if a company has better opportunities to grow under different ownership, a sale makes sense for both sides. With its industrial expertise and close geographic proximity, the Lange Group is the right partner to guide MEWESTA through its next phase of growth.”

Based in Münsingen, Baden-Württemberg, MEWESTA Hydraulik GmbH & Co. KG specializes in developing and manufacturing hydraulic control blocks for the machinery and plant engineering industry. The SME has 44 employees and generates annual sales of around EUR 5 million. Its customers include manufacturers of machine tools, plastic injection molding machines, construction machinery and conveyor systems. MEWESTA has been part of the INDUS investment portfolio since 1997 and belongs to the Materials Solutions segment.

The Lange Group, based in Mehrstetten, is an owner-managed metal machining company. One of its main operating units is Lange GmbH, which specializes in the precision manufacturing of complex components and housings for the machinery industry and employs around 60 people.

Christine Lange, Managing Director of Lange Beteiligungen GmbH: “MEWESTA has extensive manufacturing expertise, skilled employees and an established customer base. Our similar production structures and geographic proximity make this an excellent strategic fit: by combining the strengths of both companies, we can expand our manufacturing capacity and unlock additional opportunities.”

The transaction is in line with INDUS’ EMPOWERING MITTELSTAND corporate strategy, which emphasizes active portfolio management. Dr. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the INDUS Board of Management: “We develop companies for the long term. But we also regularly take a critical look at whether we are still the best owner for a company. For us, that is part of active portfolio management. At the same time, we are continuing on our growth path – we expect to strengthen the INDUS Group with further acquisitions before the end of 2026.”

About INDUS
Since 1989, INDUS has delivered sustained growth with a diversified portfolio of Mittelstand companies. The investment company focuses on acquiring family-owned businesses with unique engineering capabilities and on growing them internationally. INDUS ensures that the Group’s management teams act as true entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. They can rely on the stability and perspective of a long-term investor. Rooted in the German-speaking Mittelstand, INDUS today fully owns and successfully manages more than 40 portfolio companies with activities around the world. The SME Group has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX) since 1995. For more information, visit www.indus.eu.

Note:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of INDUS Holding AG and comprise known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. INDUS Holding AG assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Nina Wolf
Corporate Communications

INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 22 04 / 40 00-73
Email: communications@indus.de
www.indus.eu

05.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: INDUS Holding Aktiengesellschaft
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2204 40 00-0
Fax: +49 (0)2204 40 00-20
E-mail: indus@indus.de
Internet: www.indus.de
ISIN: DE0006200108
WKN: 620010
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 529900GE4O7ZOMRWR939
EQS News ID: 2410368

 
End of News EQS News Service

2410368  05.10.2026 CET/CEST

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