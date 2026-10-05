INDUS Aktie
WKN: 620010 / ISIN: DE0006200108
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05.10.2026 15:00:33
EQS-News: INDUS sells MEWESTA to Lange Group
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EQS-News: INDUS Holding Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Disposal
INDUS sells MEWESTA to Lange Group
Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, 5 October 2026 – INDUS Holding AG has sold its 100% stake in MEWESTA Hydraulik GmbH & Co. KG to Lange Beteiligungen GmbH. Under its new ownership, the hydraulic block manufacturer has long-term growth prospects as part of a family-run industrial company based in the region.
“After almost 30 years as part of INDUS, MEWESTA is beginning a new chapter,” says Gudrun Degenhart, the member of the INDUS Board of Management responsible for the Materials Solutions segment. “We have always said that if a company has better opportunities to grow under different ownership, a sale makes sense for both sides. With its industrial expertise and close geographic proximity, the Lange Group is the right partner to guide MEWESTA through its next phase of growth.”
Based in Münsingen, Baden-Württemberg, MEWESTA Hydraulik GmbH & Co. KG specializes in developing and manufacturing hydraulic control blocks for the machinery and plant engineering industry. The SME has 44 employees and generates annual sales of around EUR 5 million. Its customers include manufacturers of machine tools, plastic injection molding machines, construction machinery and conveyor systems. MEWESTA has been part of the INDUS investment portfolio since 1997 and belongs to the Materials Solutions segment.
The Lange Group, based in Mehrstetten, is an owner-managed metal machining company. One of its main operating units is Lange GmbH, which specializes in the precision manufacturing of complex components and housings for the machinery industry and employs around 60 people.
Christine Lange, Managing Director of Lange Beteiligungen GmbH: “MEWESTA has extensive manufacturing expertise, skilled employees and an established customer base. Our similar production structures and geographic proximity make this an excellent strategic fit: by combining the strengths of both companies, we can expand our manufacturing capacity and unlock additional opportunities.”
The transaction is in line with INDUS’ EMPOWERING MITTELSTAND corporate strategy, which emphasizes active portfolio management. Dr. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the INDUS Board of Management: “We develop companies for the long term. But we also regularly take a critical look at whether we are still the best owner for a company. For us, that is part of active portfolio management. At the same time, we are continuing on our growth path – we expect to strengthen the INDUS Group with further acquisitions before the end of 2026.”
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 22 04 / 40 00-73
Email: communications@indus.de
www.indus.eu
05.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INDUS Holding Aktiengesellschaft
|Kölner Straße 32
|51429 Bergisch Gladbach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2204 40 00-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2204 40 00-20
|E-mail:
|indus@indus.de
|Internet:
|www.indus.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006200108
|WKN:
|620010
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|529900GE4O7ZOMRWR939
|EQS News ID:
|2410368
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2410368 05.10.2026 CET/CEST
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15:00
|EQS-News: INDUS verkauft MEWESTA an Lange Gruppe (EQS Group)
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15:00
|EQS-News: INDUS sells MEWESTA to Lange Group (EQS Group)
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