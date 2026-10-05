EQS-News: INDUS sells MEWESTA to Lange Group

EQS-News: INDUS Holding Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal

INDUS sells MEWESTA to Lange Group



05.10.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





INDUS sells MEWESTA to Lange Group

Hydraulic control block manufacturer has strong prospects under new ownership

Complementary portfolios and geographic proximity offer growth potential

Sale is part of active portfolio management under EMPOWERING MITTELSTAND

Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, 5 October 2026 – INDUS Holding AG has sold its 100% stake in MEWESTA Hydraulik GmbH & Co. KG to Lange Beteiligungen GmbH. Under its new ownership, the hydraulic block manufacturer has long-term growth prospects as part of a family-run industrial company based in the region.

“After almost 30 years as part of INDUS, MEWESTA is beginning a new chapter,” says Gudrun Degenhart, the member of the INDUS Board of Management responsible for the Materials Solutions segment. “We have always said that if a company has better opportunities to grow under different ownership, a sale makes sense for both sides. With its industrial expertise and close geographic proximity, the Lange Group is the right partner to guide MEWESTA through its next phase of growth.”

Based in Münsingen, Baden-Württemberg, MEWESTA Hydraulik GmbH & Co. KG specializes in developing and manufacturing hydraulic control blocks for the machinery and plant engineering industry. The SME has 44 employees and generates annual sales of around EUR 5 million. Its customers include manufacturers of machine tools, plastic injection molding machines, construction machinery and conveyor systems. MEWESTA has been part of the INDUS investment portfolio since 1997 and belongs to the Materials Solutions segment.

The Lange Group, based in Mehrstetten, is an owner-managed metal machining company. One of its main operating units is Lange GmbH, which specializes in the precision manufacturing of complex components and housings for the machinery industry and employs around 60 people.

Christine Lange, Managing Director of Lange Beteiligungen GmbH: “MEWESTA has extensive manufacturing expertise, skilled employees and an established customer base. Our similar production structures and geographic proximity make this an excellent strategic fit: by combining the strengths of both companies, we can expand our manufacturing capacity and unlock additional opportunities.”

The transaction is in line with INDUS’ EMPOWERING MITTELSTAND corporate strategy, which emphasizes active portfolio management. Dr. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the INDUS Board of Management: “We develop companies for the long term. But we also regularly take a critical look at whether we are still the best owner for a company. For us, that is part of active portfolio management. At the same time, we are continuing on our growth path – we expect to strengthen the INDUS Group with further acquisitions before the end of 2026.”



About INDUS

Since 1989, INDUS has delivered sustained growth with a diversified portfolio of Mittelstand companies. The investment company focuses on acquiring family-owned businesses with unique engineering capabilities and on growing them internationally. INDUS ensures that the Group’s management teams act as true entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. They can rely on the stability and perspective of a long-term investor. Rooted in the German-speaking Mittelstand, INDUS today fully owns and successfully manages more than 40 portfolio companies with activities around the world. The SME Group has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX) since 1995. For more information, visit www.indus.eu.



Note:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of INDUS Holding AG and comprise known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. INDUS Holding AG assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.



Contact:

Nina Wolf

Corporate Communications

INDUS Holding AGKölner Straße 3251429 Bergisch GladbachGermanyPhone: +49 (0) 22 04 / 40 00-73Email: communications@indus.dewww.indus.eu