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28.04.2026 15:12:54
EQS-News: Information on the convocation of the virtual Annual General Meeting 2026 of TRATON SE
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EQS-News: TRATON SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Information on the convocation of the virtual Annual General Meeting 2026 of TRATON SE
Munich, April 28, 2026 – In accordance with the convening notice published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger), the shareholders of TRATON SE (WKN TRAT0N / ISIN DE000TRAT0N7) are invited to the Annual General Meeting 2026 of TRATON SE on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST). The meeting will be held as a virtual General Meeting without the physical presence of shareholders or their authorized representatives (with the exception of the Company’s proxies).
The entire Annual General Meeting will be broadcast in video and audio online at www.traton.com/agm for duly registered shareholders via the Company’s password-protected Shareholder Portal. Other interested parties may also follow the opening by the chair of the meeting as well as the speech of the Executive Board live online at www.traton.com/agm.
Agenda
By-election of a Supervisory Board member
Following the court appointment of Dr. Arno Antlitz, member of the Executive Board of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (Finance and Operations), as a member of the Supervisory Board by resolution of the Munich Local Court on September 16, 2025, the Supervisory Board, on the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, proposes to elect Dr. Arno Antlitz on the Supervisory Board for a period until the end of the Annual General Meeting that resolves on the approval of the Supervisory Board’s actions for the fiscal year 2030.
Further information on the candidate, including information on memberships of other statutory supervisory boards and comparable domestic and foreign supervisory bodies, is available on the Company's website at www.traton.com/agm under agenda item 7.
AGM documents and information
The convening notice including the agenda to the TRATON Annual General Meeting as well as the documents to be made available are accessible in German and English on the TRATON website www.traton.com/agm. Information on the registration and exercise of shareholder rights in the Annual General Meeting can be found in the convening notice under the section “II. Further convening information”.
Contact
Ursula Querette
TRATON SE
With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.
28.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TRATON SE
|Hanauer Str. 26
|80992 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 360 98 70
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@traton.com
|Internet:
|www.traton.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TRAT0N7
|WKN:
|TRAT0N
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|2314838
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2314838 28.04.2026 CET/CEST
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