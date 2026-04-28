EQS-News: Information on the convocation of the virtual Annual General Meeting 2026 of TRATON SE

EQS-News: TRATON SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Information on the convocation of the virtual Annual General Meeting 2026 of TRATON SE



28.04.2026 / 15:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Information on the convocation of the virtual Annual General Meeting 2026 of TRATON SE

Munich, April 28, 2026 – In accordance with the convening notice published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger), the shareholders of TRATON SE (WKN TRAT0N / ISIN DE000TRAT0N7) are invited to the Annual General Meeting 2026 of TRATON SE on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST). The meeting will be held as a virtual General Meeting without the physical presence of shareholders or their authorized representatives (with the exception of the Company’s proxies).

The entire Annual General Meeting will be broadcast in video and audio online at www.traton.com/agm for duly registered shareholders via the Company’s password-protected Shareholder Portal. Other interested parties may also follow the opening by the chair of the meeting as well as the speech of the Executive Board live online at www.traton.com/agm.

Agenda

Presentation of the TRATON annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year as well as the report of the Supervisory Board Appropriation of the net retained profit Approval of the Executive Board members' actions for fiscal year 2025 Approval of the Supervisory Board members' actions for fiscal year 2025 Appointment of the auditor of the single-entity and consolidated financial statements Approval of the remuneration report for fiscal year 2025 By-election of a Supervisory Board member Amendment to Article 16 (5) of the Articles of Association and the remuneration system for the members of the Supervisory Board Amendments to the Articles of Association

By-election of a Supervisory Board member

Following the court appointment of Dr. Arno Antlitz, member of the Executive Board of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (Finance and Operations), as a member of the Supervisory Board by resolution of the Munich Local Court on September 16, 2025, the Supervisory Board, on the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, proposes to elect Dr. Arno Antlitz on the Supervisory Board for a period until the end of the Annual General Meeting that resolves on the approval of the Supervisory Board’s actions for the fiscal year 2030.

Further information on the candidate, including information on memberships of other statutory supervisory boards and comparable domestic and foreign supervisory bodies, is available on the Company's website at www.traton.com/agm under agenda item 7.

AGM documents and information

The convening notice including the agenda to the TRATON Annual General Meeting as well as the documents to be made available are accessible in German and English on the TRATON website www.traton.com/agm. Information on the registration and exercise of shareholder rights in the Annual General Meeting can be found in the convening notice under the section “II. Further convening information”.

Contact

Ursula Querette

Head of Investor Relations

M +49 152 02152400

ursula.querette@traton.com

TRATON SE

Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany

www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.