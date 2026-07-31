EQS-News: Ingo Stober Appointed as New Chief Financial Officer of SMT Scharf AG 

EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Ingo Stober Appointed as New Chief Financial Officer of SMT Scharf AG



31.07.2026 / 18:01 CET/CEST

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Ingo Stober Appointed as New Chief Financial Officer of SMT Scharf AG

Ingo Stober appointed CFO, effective 1 September 2026

SMT Scharf strengthens its Managing Board with additional finance and transformation expertise

Focus on the consistent execution of Strategy 2026

Hamm, 31 July 2026 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN A3DRAE; ISIN DE000A3DRAE2), one of the world’s leading suppliers of bespoke transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, announces that its Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Ingo Stober as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Stober will assume his position on the Managing Board for a three-year term, effective 1 September 2026.

Jian Liu, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SMT Scharf AG, comments: “We are very pleased to strengthen our Managing Board with the appointment of Mr. Ingo Stober, adding valuable financial and transformation expertise. At the same time, his professional background provides him with extensive industry knowledge of the mining sector. We are confident that Mr. Stober is an excellent addition to our Managing Board and will play a key role in driving the consistent execution of Strategy 2026.”

The new CFO, Ingo Stober, explains: “I am excited to take on this new role at SMT Scharf AG and would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust it has placed in me. Against the backdrop of a rapidly changing market environment, SMT Scharf is actively transforming its business model. During this important phase, I look forward to contributing my many years of leadership experience in finance and operations to help drive the Company's long-term success.”

Prior to joining SMT Scharf AG, Mr. Stober served as Group CFO and COO of the Eickhoff Group, where he was responsible for the Group's global commercial and operational management. He brings extensive experience in the financial management and transformation of companies in the mechanical engineering industry as well as other industrial sectors. He began his professional career as a Senior Consultant in Restructuring & Corporate Finance at Roland Berger. Mr. Stober studied International Business Administration with a focus on Asia and Finance & Controlling at Furtwangen University.

Mr. Stober succeeds Mr. Volker Weiss as CFO, who stepped down from the Managing Board ahead of the end of his term. Until Mr. Stober assumes office, the responsibilities of the CFO have been carried out on an interim basis by COO Mr. Reinhard Reinartz. Effective 1 September 2026, the Managing Board of SMT Scharf AG will once again consist of three members: Mr. Longjiao Wang (CEO), Mr. Reinhard Reinartz (COO) and Mr. Ingo Stober (CFO).

Company profile

The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide primarily in hard coal mines as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They are needed to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on routes with gradients of up to 35 degrees. In addition, SMT Scharf supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf’s diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, it is advancing the development and manufacture of battery-powered transport solutions. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group operates its own subsidiaries in seven countries and has agents around the world. Further information about the SMT Scharf Group can be found online at www.smtscharf.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Tel: +49(0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66

E-mail: burbach@cometis.de