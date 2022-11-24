EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Digitalisation enables optimisation

EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): ESG

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Digitalisation enables optimisation



24.11.2022 / 10:35 CET/CEST

How transport companies can save energy and costs quickly and effectively

Savings potential in all processes from planning to operation to charging electric vehicles

init solutions deliver immediate results

Transport companies worldwide are suffering from unprecedented energy and resources costs which is forcing a review of their processes in order to leverage cost-saving potential. Immediate solutions are required. This is where systems offered by init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE 0005759807) can assist. From planning to operation to cost-optimised charging of electric vehicles, they help transport companies save energy and costs quickly and effectively.

The additional cost burden requires transport company planners to be extremely flexible and to implement changes in the planning of blocks, duties and schedules. They are supported in this by MOBILEopti2, a module for the integrated optimisation of services and rotations from init which ensures that all legal and tariff conditions are adhered to, that empty runs are avoided and that fuel is saved. Using artificial intelligence (AI), the desires of the drivers can be optimally considered, which leads to a significant increase in driver satisfaction.

A key function of the optimisation tool also lies in what is known as tripshifting: in this process, journeys (usually school or additional trips) are shifted forwards or backwards in the planning in such a way that idle times and idling can be avoided, thus minimising energy consumption.

Transport companies can save millions with inits software

Planned energy savings are one thing, but they also have to be implemented in driving operations. Few factors have such a significant effect on the bus fleets energy consumption as a drivers behaviour. A study by the US Department of Energy shows how significant the savings potential can be: an aggressive, unadjusted driving behaviour leads to between 10 and 40 percent higher fuel consumption. At current fuel prices, this value has a major impact on cost calculations.

To promote energy-efficient behaviour, init has developed MOBILEefficiency, an assistance system that supports resource-saving driving. An on-board computer monitors all data streams during vehicle operation, such as speed, revolutions per minute, acceleration, position, distance travelled and, of course, energy consumption. In addition, identification data is stored that enables an assignment to a specific vehicle, driver, journey, round trip and route. With the help of algorithms, the on-board computer detects dangerous or uneconomical driving styles and provides drivers with feedback in real time. The on-board computer also transmits the log of the entire journey to the central system, where this data can be used anonymously and for driver training. MOBILEefficiency ensures that vehicles are operated economically and that overall safety increases significantly.

Optimised mobility concept against driver shortage

In addition to the need to save energy, many transport companies also have to deal with the problem of driver shortages. This can lead to restrictions in regular services, lower revenues and disgruntled passengers. It is therefore worthwhile optimising a regions mobility offering. A sophisticated on-demand concept is helpful, especially at times of low demand and in peripheral and rural regions. With the help of inits MOBILE-FLEX booking and control solution, transport companies can use smaller, more economical vehicles and serve fewer but more utilised routes - changes which deliver exceptional results for transport companies and passengers alike.

An important component is a booking app that allows passengers to request, book and cancel journeys. An innovative, artificial intelligence-based, self-learning optimisation algorithm is used to determine the most efficient route for flexible on-demand trips. It calculates the most customer-friendly and economical route based on trip requests, so that driver and vehicle deployment processes are therefore also optimised.

Securing mobility in an ecologically and economically sustainable way

For transport companies that have already converted their fleets to electric mobility, the next thing to consider is how they can sustainably reduce their electricity bills. This is because energy will remain expensive in the long term due to the global political situation. The optimisation of charging processes and the delivery of accurate forecast of the range of electric buses will become even more essential in the future. inits intelligent charging management system MOBILEcharge and their range forecasting system MOBILErange both deliver on these requirements.

MOBILEcharge ensures that vehicles are always charged on time, according to demand and in a cost-effective manner. Since electricity costs depend primarily on the maximum charging power, the priority is to reduce this. In practice, this means that vehicles are connected to the charging cable in the depot, but the charging process, controlled by MOBILEcharge, starts at a later time and with lower power. If variable electricity tariffs are also used, MOBILEcharge can achieve a total saving in electricity costs of around 20 percent, as has been proven by many transport companies worldwide.

Precise knowledge of ranges is equally important for the operation of e-vehicles: Ideally, the forecast accurately reflects the actual electricity consumption over the course of the operating day. This has the advantage that fewer reserves have to be included in the calculation and the electric fleet can be used more efficiently. In this way, MOBILErange helps to further reduce energy costs for transport companies.

"The savings that can be made with our software packages are clear to see, helping our customers save millions every year which allows companies to improve their economic situation in the short term whilst also meeting the future requirements of the transformation in transport. Our systems also make an important contribution to aligning mobility in our society in an ecologically and economically sustainable way," summarises init Managing Board member Dr Gottfried Greschner.

