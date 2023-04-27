EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Newly created Managing Board position of Chief Human Resources Officer

27.04.2023 08:24:44

init innovation in traffic systems SE announces that Mr. Jörg Munz, previously group HR Director at init SE, will be appointed to the newly created Managing Board position of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) with effect from 1 May 2023.

The creation of the Managing Board position will address the growing demands in Human Resources, particularly in relation to the complexity of the work environment and the need to attract and retain talented and engaged employees. The CHRO will play an important role in shaping the corporate culture and ensuring that init SE continues to create an attractive working environment where employees can develop to their full potential. This will ensure that the company continues on its current successful path in the future. In particular, this decision underlines the importance the company places on its employees for the continued growth of the init group.

Jörg Munz, 42, holds an MBA in Human Resources Management from Ludwigshafen University and worked for more than five years as HR Director at init SE. He has been appointed to the Managing Board for 2.5 years.

"With many years experience in human resources and leadership, Jörg Munz shares our view that our employees are our greatest asset so it is essential to support and inspire them. That is why we are delighted to welcome him as a member of the Managing Board," explains Hans-Joachim Rühlig, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

 


