EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 02 to 05 May 2023

09.05.2023 15:28:48

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 02 to 05 May 2023

09.05.2023 / 15:28 CET/CEST
In the period from 02 May to 05 May 2023, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 3,829 treasury shares at a value of EUR 121,260.61.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 26 April 2023. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share

 

 


Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
