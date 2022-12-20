|
20.12.2022 08:47:19
EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 12 December 16 December 2022
|
EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Notice published pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
In the period from 12 December to 16 December 2022, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 6,126 treasury shares at a value of EUR 153,198.65.
This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 25 October 2022. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:
www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
20.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1517093
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1517093 20.12.2022 CET/CEST
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|26,25
|-0,19%
