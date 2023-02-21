Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.02.2023 16:06:43

EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 13 February 17 February 2023

EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 13 February 17 February 2023

21.02.2023 / 16:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice published pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

 In the period from 13 February to 17 February 2023, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 5,757 treasury shares at a value of EUR 167,313.81.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 16 January 2023. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share

 


Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

21.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1565131

 
End of News EQS News Service

1565131  21.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1565131&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu init innovation in traffic systems SEmehr Nachrichten