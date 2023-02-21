|
21.02.2023 16:06:43
EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 13 February 17 February 2023
|
EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Notice published pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
In the period from 13 February to 17 February 2023, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 5,757 treasury shares at a value of EUR 167,313.81.
This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 16 January 2023. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:
www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
21.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|
1565131 21.02.2023 CET/CEST
