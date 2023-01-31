|
31.01.2023 09:15:51
EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 23 27 January 2023
|
EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
In the period from 23 to 27 January 2023, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 2.987 treasury shares at a value of EUR 89,137.98.
This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 16 January 2023. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:
www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share
Contact:Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
31.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1547197
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1547197 31.01.2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|28,95
|0,35%
