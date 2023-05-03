|
03.05.2023 12:46:28
EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback 27 and 28 April 2023
|
EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
In the period from 27 April to 28 April 2023, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 1,864 treasury shares at a value of EUR 58,812.16.
This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 26 April 2023. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:
www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
03.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1623317
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1623317 03.05.2023 CET/CEST
