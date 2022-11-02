|
02.11.2022 09:47:17
EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 27 and 28 October 2022
|
EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
In the period from 27 to 28 October 2022, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 1,033 treasury shares at a value of EUR 18,790,92.
This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 25 October 2022. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:
www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
02.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1477269
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1477269 02.11.2022 CET/CEST
