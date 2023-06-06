EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 29 May to 02 June 2023

EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 29 May to 02 June 2023



06.06.2023

Karlsruhe, 06 June 2023

In the period from 29 May to 02 June 2023, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 1,432 treasury shares at a value of EUR 41,786.12.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 26 April 2023. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share

Contact:

Person making the notification:Simone FritzInvestor Relationsir@initse.com