06.06.2023 09:21:19
EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 29 May to 02 June 2023
EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Karlsruhe, 06 June 2023
In the period from 29 May to 02 June 2023, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 1,432 treasury shares at a value of EUR 41,786.12.
This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 26 April 2023. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:
www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share
Contact:Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
06.06.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1649949
|End of News
|EQS News Service

Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|28,00
|-0,36%
