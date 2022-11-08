EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 31 October 4 November 2022

EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 31 October 4 November 2022



08.11.2022

In the period from 31 October to 4 November 2022, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 2,924 treasury shares at a value of EUR 52,843.43.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 25 October 2022. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share

Contact:

Person making the notification:Simone FritzInvestor Relationsir@initse.com