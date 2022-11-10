EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Success for digitalisation specialist from Karlsruhe

EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Contract

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Success for digitalisation specialist from Karlsruhe



10.11.2022 / 10:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





METRO Houston expands major order for init

One of the largest public transit companies in the USA expands ticketing system for more than USD 40 million

One of the largest public transport companies in the USA - METRO Houston - continues to rely on the technology of Karlsruhe-based init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE 0005759807) for the modernisation of its fare management system. After the US subsidiary INIT Inc. was commissioned in 2021 to implement an innovative ID-based ticketing solution for the thriving region in the heart of Texas, the system is now to be expanded by adding scope valued more than USD 40 million. The funds are mainly used for fareboxes and ticket vending machines.

The option now signed by the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) complements the base contract for nearly USD 30 million to build a modern fare management system. The base contract included the delivery and installation of approximately 1,700 validators for fixed route buses and on-demand vehicles as well as 200 validators on platforms. The optional extension that was now exercised increases the scope of supply by around 1,300 fare boxes in the vehicles and 160 ticket vending machines on the platforms.

Central intelligence of the account-based system is the background system MOBILEvario from init. It offers comprehensive functionalities for fare management and revenue sharing as well as best price fares for passengers. The open architecture with defined application programming interfaces (APIs) creates the necessary flexibility to integrate third-party systems and various identification media very easily and enables system extensions to meet future requirements.

Public transportation at the best price for Houston

Of particular importance for METRO Houston is the possibility of configuring different fares for the different passenger groups in the background system. Reduced fares and student fares are possible with this latest generation ticketing system.

With inits backoffice ticketing software MOBILEvario, METRO can manage all transfer rules, best price calculation bases, income, and billing. In addition, the transport company benefits from increased flexibility and interoperability, which enables customers to make fast and easy payments.

The new account-based system offers passengers better service and greater user-friendliness. Via a greatly expanded and reliable network of points of sale, passengers can top up their accounts with cash, credit or bank cards or use METRO's own web portal or smartphone for this purpose.

Eight major ticketing projects in the USA

"The new fare management system supports METRO Houston in achieving its goals: increasing punctuality through shorter boarding times, more convenient payment options for passengers and the secure operation of a scalable ticketing system for the future," says init Managing Board member Dr Jürgen Greschner.

METRO serves the Houston metropolitan area and the greater Harris County area in Texas with bus, tram, and paratransit lines. With more than 100 million passengers per year, METRO Houston is one of the largest mass transit service providers in the USA. Houston/Harris County is the fourth largest and one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the United States.

The order from METRO Houston is already the eighth major order for regional fare management systems that init has won in the USA in recent years. init ticketing solutions are already in successful use on a large scale in Tampa and St Petersburg (Florida), Grand Rapids (Michigan), Honolulu (Hawaii), Portland (Oregon), Providence (Rhode Island), Sound Transit Region (Seattle and surrounding cities in Washington), San Diego (California) and Spokane (Washington).

About METRO Houston

Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) operates transit service across 1300 square miles. METROs service area includes the City of Houston, Harris County and 14 surrounding cities. Houston is the fourth-largest city and one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the United States.





Contact:Person making the notification:Simone FritzInvestor Relationsir@initse.com