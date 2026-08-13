init innovation in traffic systems Aktie
WKN: 575980 / ISIN: DE0005759807
|
13.08.2026 07:00:04
EQS-News: init on course for another record year in its 25th year on the stock market
|
EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
init Innovation in Traffic Systems SE (ISIN DE 0005759807) is on track to set a new record in its 25th year of listing. According to the latest half-year report, the digitalisation specialist for buses and trains has exceeded the EUR 200m revenue mark for the first time after just six months (30 June 2025: EUR 141.8m). This represents a growth of around 42 per cent. Operating profit before interest and tax (EBIT) almost doubled, increasing by 91 per cent to EUR 12.4m (30 June 2025: EUR 6.5m).
“We are pleased to report that we have achieved a very satisfactory set of results for the first half of the year 2026. Despite unfavourable conditions, init has demonstrated resilience, agility and adaptability. Through the implementation of large-scale projects, such as those currently underway in North America and Australia, we are poised to achieve sustainable growth on a new scale. In addition, there are also opportunities for growth through selective acquisitions. The capital increase carried out in June has laid a solid foundation for the future. The placement was successfully executed in a challenging capital market environment for tech and software companies. This is a clear indication of the great trust placed by the capital markets in our business model, strategy and long-term growth perspectives," stated the Managing Board in its half-year report.
INIT Integrated Systems as the key driver of growth within the group
Revenue of around EUR 100m was already recorded within the init group in the first quarter, and this figure increased further to EUR 102.7m in the second quarter (Q2 2025: EUR 71.4m). The substantial increase in revenue can be attributed primarily to installation work related to ticketing systems for public transport in North America, particularly in Atlanta, in the lead-up to the World Cup in the USA. Consequently, revenue in the INIT Integrated Systems business unit reached EUR 149.1m (30 June 2025: EUR 93.6m).
The other two business units, INIT Cloud Solutions and INIT Passenger Intelligence, also continued their positive performance. The business with cloud-based software and data platforms for transport operators grew by 16 per cent to EUR 19.4m (30 June 2025: EUR 16.7m), with an EBIT contribution of EUR 1.1m (30 June 2025: EUR -2.4m). The INIT Passenger Intelligence business unit, which specialises in data-driven passenger analysis and monitoring systems, has recorded revenue growth of around 10 per cent to EUR 42.1m (30 June 2025: EUR 38.3m) at the half-year stage, along with a significant improvement in profitability, as measured by EBIT, to EUR 2.6m (30 June 2025: EUR 0.8m).
INIT Integrated Systems, the largest of init’s business segments, specialises in holistic systems. This strategic focus positions init as a full-service provider for public transport on the global market, as well as installing and operating large, integrated systems. This is the answer to a growing trend among transport operators to outsource services and operations via an IT platform, ensuring 24/7 technical support and seeking long-term, cutting-edge technology partnerships spanning up to 20 years.
The success of init’s strategic positioning is also evident in the contract awarded in April 2026 for the modernisation of the ticketing systems on the Sydney Opal network by the Australian transport authority Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW). Over the next three years, init will be implementing the world's most advanced account-based ticketing solution in this location. “This contract demonstrates init's capacity to deliver innovative, future-proof solutions in established and demanding transport markets. It also demonstrates init’s commitment to supporting transport operators as a long-term technology and service partner, as evidenced by its collaboration on major projects in Atlanta, Houston and London. This approach entails a high level of customer loyalty and predictable long-term revenue streams," the Managing Board reported.
Contracted service obligations from customers totalling over 1.2 bn euros
In total, the init group secured new orders worth EUR 185.6m in the second quarter (Q2 2025: EUR 75.2m). Order intake was thus 147 per cent higher than in the same quarter of the previous year. As at 30 June 2026, the group’s order intake amounted to EUR 262,3m, which is approximately 74 per cent higher than the figure for the same period last year (30 June 2025: EUR 150,8m). The init group’s order book stood at EUR 408,4m as of 30 June 2026 (30 June 2025: EUR 370,0m); contracted service obligations from customers total to approximately EUR 1.2 bn.
Although the current high level of volatility is making planning and forecasting significantly more difficult across the board, the Management Board is confirming the growth targets set against this backdrop. Following the first six months of the financial year, the init group is well on track to achieve these targets. Revenue is expected to be between EUR 380m and EUR 410m, and an EBIT between EUR 38m and EUR 42m for 2026. These figures will also make the medium-term target of an EBIT margin of over 10 per cent achievable.
The complete Half-Year Financial Report 2026 is available attached or on the company’s website.
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
13.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37
|EQS News ID:
|2381594
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2381594 13.08.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu init innovation in traffic systems SE
|
07:00
|EQS-News: init im 25. Börsenjahr erneut auf Rekordkurs (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|EQS-News: init on course for another record year in its 25th year on the stock market (EQS Group)
|
07.08.26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX zeigt sich am Mittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.26
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX am Mittwochnachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX am Mittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
04.08.26
|EQS-AFR: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
04.08.26
|EQS-AFR: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
Analysen zu init innovation in traffic systems SE
|01.07.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|24.06.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.07.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|24.06.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.07.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|24.06.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|45,10
|-1,31%