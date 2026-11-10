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10.11.2026 07:30:03

EQS-News: Innok Robotics achieves strongest quarter in its history and makes its capital markets conference debut following reverse IPO

EQS-News: Innok Robotics Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Innok Robotics achieves strongest quarter in its history and makes its capital markets conference debut following reverse IPO

10.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Innok Robotics achieves strongest quarter in its history and makes its capital markets conference debut following reverse IPO

Operational growth in the core business, major new customer wins and the decisive step onto the capital market underscore the company’s scalability in Physical AI.

Regenstauf, 10 November 2026 – Innok Robotics Group AG (“Innok Robotics”, ISIN: DE000A3EVV13), a deeptech group specialising in Physical AI and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for outdoor and brownfield environments, is continuing its growth trajectory in fiscal year 2026 as planned. Following strong business performance in the first half of the year, the leading provider of outdoor-capable autonomous mobile robots also delivered very positive operating performance in the third quarter. Alongside these operational developments, and following the successful completion of its reverse IPO, management is taking part in selected capital markets conferences for the first time to present the business model and growth strategy to institutional and private investors.

Operational continuity and a stronger market position

Order intake in the third quarter confirms the continued strong demand for practical, real-world automation – including in outdoor, brownfield and all-terrain applications. Industrial companies are increasingly looking for solutions that automate material flows between production halls, across outdoor areas and on difficult ground conditions, without requiring any structural modifications to existing infrastructure.

A key driver in the past quarter was the further expansion of the customer base to include leading international industrial companies. Notable new customers include ContiTech AG, a subsidiary of Continental, and John Deere. Following Horsch and Vogelsang, John Deere is the next major player in the global agricultural machinery industry to choose Innok Robotics’ autonomous transport systems. Success in this technologically demanding sector demonstrates the reliability of the INDUROS platform and the company’s proprietary AI autonomy software, InnokCockpit, under real-world production conditions.

Capital markets conference presence following the reverse IPO

Building on this operational foundation, Innok Robotics is advancing its entry into the public capital market as planned. Following the completion of the stock market listing (reverse IPO by way of contribution in kind) in October and the change of name to Innok Robotics Group AG, both as planned, as well as the start of trading of the shares on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A3EVV13), the management team will present the company at capital markets conferences for the first time over the coming weeks. These include the Munich Capital Market Conference (MKK, 11–12 November) and the Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum (German Equity Forum, EKF, 23–25 November) in Frankfurt am Main.

Discussions with investors and analysts will centre on the equity story: as a Physical AI & Intelligent Robotics company, Innok Robotics is scaling rapidly in the growing target markets of intralogistics, agriculture/municipal services, research and development, and inspection & monitoring of critical infrastructure. For investors, the combination of robust proprietary hardware, market-leading and increasingly AI-based autonomy software, flexible rental models (Robots as a Service, or RaaS) and short payback periods on customer investments offers a clearly predictable growth profile. This foundation underpins the company’s stated target of once again doubling order intake for the full year 2026 and sustaining this pace of growth in the years ahead.

About Innok Robotics:
Innok Robotics Group AG is a fast-growing German deeptech group specialising in Physical AI & Robotics, in particular autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). Its unique selling point is the extended range of applications: while most AMRs are restricted to indoor use, Innok Robotics’ systems navigate autonomously indoors as well as outdoors and in all-terrain environments, meeting the highest safety standards. Innok Robotics has successfully established itself with both mid-sized companies and major international corporations, including ZF, Volvo, John Deere, Kubota, Siemens, ABB, Infineon, BASF and Surventis.

Media contact:
Innok Robotics GmbH
Bahnweg 4, 93128 Regenstauf
Daniel Brandt (Head of Marketing & Communications)
Phone: +49 9402 4739147
Email: daniel.brandt@innok-robotics.de
Web: www.innok-robotics.de		 Capital markets press contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: sh@crossalliance.de

 


10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Innok Robotics Group AG
Bahnweg 4
93128 Regenstauf
Germany
Phone: +49 9402 47391-0
E-mail: info@innok-robotics.de
Internet: https://www.innok-robotics.de/
ISIN: DE000A3EVV13
WKN: A3EVV1
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
LEI Code: 391200XAR9J8XKA2S009
EQS News ID: 2431162

 
End of News EQS News Service

2431162  10.11.2026 CET/CEST

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