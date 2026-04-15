EQS-News: innoscripta drives expansion in Europe: Market entry in France completed

EQS-News: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Expansion

innoscripta drives expansion in Europe: Market entry in France completed



15.04.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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innoscripta drives expansion in Europe: Market entry in France completed

Munich, April 15, 2026 – innoscripta SE (“innoscripta”, ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) continues to execute its European growth strategy and has expanded into France. The company is addressing the attractive French market with a newly opened location in Toulouse, led by an experienced industry expert. In this context, innoscripta has started to build a high-caliber sales team on site.

France represents a key European market for tax incentives, particularly due to the government-supported CIR (Crédit d’Impôt Recherche) program, which is currently around six times larger in volume than the German R&D tax incentive. The program allows companies to claim tax credits for their research and development (R&D) expenditures. Each year, incentives amounting to billions of euros are made available to companies in France. According to market studies, R&D spending across OECD countries is expected to grow by 7% annually until 2030, with total gross domestic R&D expenditure currently at approximately EUR 1.9 trillion. France itself invests around 2.2% of its GDP in R&D and ranks third in Europe—after Germany and the United Kingdom—and among the top ten globally.

The expansion into France focuses on the full rollout of the all-in-one platform Clusterix for French customers. The platform enables companies to structure, document, manage, and scale their R&D activities more efficiently and transparently.

Toulouse is considered one of Europe’s leading innovation hubs, with a high concentration of research-intensive companies in sectors such as aerospace and deep tech.

Sebastian Schwertlein, COO of innoscripta:

“France is a highly attractive, technology-driven market with a well-developed R&D ecosystem. The opening of our office in Toulouse marks an important milestone for innoscripta. With our strong French team led by a highly experienced industry expert and our innovative platform Clusterix, we are well positioned to expand beyond Germany. We are particularly benefiting from the structural shift in the French CIR market—from traditional, consulting-heavy models to scalable, technology-driven solutions. This is exactly where Clusterix comes in and addresses a gap in the European market.”

In addition to France, innoscripta plans to expand into further European and international markets in the coming months.

About innoscripta

innoscripta SE offers Clusterix, a scalable software platform for the structured organization and management of research and development activities. Companies use Clusterix to efficiently manage innovation projects, digitize internal processes, and make their R&D activities transparent and scalable.

Contact Details

innoscripta SE

Max Hunger

ir@innoscripta.de

Press Contact

edicto GmbH

Ralf Droz / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 905505-56

innoscripta@edicto.de