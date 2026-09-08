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WKN DE: A40QVM / ISIN: DE000A40QVM8

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08.09.2026 08:45:03

EQS-News: innoscripta expands business in established Austrian market – order backlog exceeds EUR 1 million

EQS-News: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Expansion
innoscripta expands business in established Austrian market – order backlog exceeds EUR 1 million

08.09.2026 / 08:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

innoscripta expands business in established Austrian market – order backlog exceeds EUR 1 million

  • Sales team successfully established in Vienna
  • More than 30 customers already acquired; data-driven platform delivers added value in a market established for 24 years

 

Tutzing, 8 September 2026 – innoscripta SE (ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) is further expanding its activities in the Austrian market. A dedicated team established this year focusing on the Austrian R&D tax credit has already acquired more than 30 Austrian companies as customers and built an order backlog of more than EUR 1 million from concrete customer projects. innoscripta has had an office in Vienna since 2021, which until now primarily served to attract talent for the German business.

The Austrian R&D tax credit has been in place since 2002 and provides a 14% tax credit on qualifying R&D expenditure. In 2024, Austrian companies applied for a total funding volume of EUR 1.4 billion. Despite the country’s significantly smaller size, the Austrian market therefore reached a level that was even above the approximately EUR 1.2 billion paid out under Germany’s R&D tax allowance in 2025.

Sebastian Schwertlein, COO, innoscripta SE: “Our rapid market success in Austria is further evidence of the competitiveness of our software-centric approach with the innovative Clusterix platform. We are particularly pleased to have attracted a broad range of new customers across different sectors, including industry and manufacturing, software and IT, logistics, and retail. This demonstrates that our approach works across industries.”

With Austria, innoscripta is continuing its international expansion alongside its market entries in France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

 

About innoscripta

innoscripta SE offers Clusterix, a scalable software platform for the structured organization and management of research and development activities. Companies use Clusterix to efficiently manage innovation projects, digitize internal processes, and make their R&D activities transparent and scalable.

 

Contact

innoscripta SE

Max Hunger

ir@innoscripta.de

 

Press contact

edicto GmbH

Ralf Droz / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 905505 56

innoscripta@edicto.de

 


08.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: innoscripta SE
Bahnhofstraße 17
82327 Tutzing
Germany
Phone: +4989255553509
E-mail: info@innoscripta.com
Internet: https://www.innoscripta.com
ISIN: DE000A40QVM8
WKN: A40QVM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
LEI Code: 894500BA6B025ZEF0T83
EQS News ID: 2395310

 
End of News EQS News Service

2395310  08.09.2026 CET/CEST

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