innoscripta Aktie
WKN DE: A40QVM / ISIN: DE000A40QVM8
|
08.09.2026 08:45:03
EQS-News: innoscripta expands business in established Austrian market – order backlog exceeds EUR 1 million
|
EQS-News: innoscripta SE
/ Key word(s): Expansion
innoscripta expands business in established Austrian market – order backlog exceeds EUR 1 million
Tutzing, 8 September 2026 – innoscripta SE (ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) is further expanding its activities in the Austrian market. A dedicated team established this year focusing on the Austrian R&D tax credit has already acquired more than 30 Austrian companies as customers and built an order backlog of more than EUR 1 million from concrete customer projects. innoscripta has had an office in Vienna since 2021, which until now primarily served to attract talent for the German business.
The Austrian R&D tax credit has been in place since 2002 and provides a 14% tax credit on qualifying R&D expenditure. In 2024, Austrian companies applied for a total funding volume of EUR 1.4 billion. Despite the country’s significantly smaller size, the Austrian market therefore reached a level that was even above the approximately EUR 1.2 billion paid out under Germany’s R&D tax allowance in 2025.
Sebastian Schwertlein, COO, innoscripta SE: “Our rapid market success in Austria is further evidence of the competitiveness of our software-centric approach with the innovative Clusterix platform. We are particularly pleased to have attracted a broad range of new customers across different sectors, including industry and manufacturing, software and IT, logistics, and retail. This demonstrates that our approach works across industries.”
With Austria, innoscripta is continuing its international expansion alongside its market entries in France, the United Kingdom and the United States.
About innoscripta
innoscripta SE offers Clusterix, a scalable software platform for the structured organization and management of research and development activities. Companies use Clusterix to efficiently manage innovation projects, digitize internal processes, and make their R&D activities transparent and scalable.
Contact
innoscripta SE
Max Hunger
ir@innoscripta.de
Press contact
edicto GmbH
Ralf Droz / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 905505 56
innoscripta@edicto.de
08.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|innoscripta SE
|Bahnhofstraße 17
|82327 Tutzing
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4989255553509
|E-mail:
|info@innoscripta.com
|Internet:
|https://www.innoscripta.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40QVM8
|WKN:
|A40QVM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
|LEI Code:
|894500BA6B025ZEF0T83
|EQS News ID:
|2395310
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2395310 08.09.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu innoscripta SE Inhaber-Akt
Analysen zu innoscripta SE Inhaber-Akt
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|innoscripta SE Inhaber-Akt
|81,50
|0,87%