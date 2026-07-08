innoscripta Aktie
WKN DE: A40QVM / ISIN: DE000A40QVM8
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08.07.2026 08:38:54
EQS-News: innoscripta SE Accelerates Regional Expansion with New Hamburg Office
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EQS-News: innoscripta SE
/ Key word(s): Expansion
innoscripta SE Accelerates Regional Expansion with New Hamburg Office
Tutzing, July 8, 2026 – innoscripta SE ("innoscripta", ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) continues to strengthen its presence in the German market by opening a new office in Hamburg. As part of this expansion, the company is further growing its team with experienced sales professionals and industry experts. The highly qualified local team will primarily drive the rollout of innoscripta's innovative Clusterix platform, helping companies improve the efficiency of their research and development activities while expanding the company's customer base.
With its expansion into Hamburg, innoscripta is now present in another of Europe's leading economic and innovation hubs. The Hanseatic city is home to numerous internationally active companies in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, aviation, trade and technology, all of which invest heavily in research and development, making Hamburg an attractive location for innoscripta's continued growth.
The new office forms part of innoscripta's long-term growth strategy and underlines the company's strong expansion momentum. By establishing a presence in key innovation and business centers, innoscripta aims to further strengthen its access to highly qualified talent while continuing to expand its customer base. Only a few months ago, in addition to its core locations in Munich and Tutzing, the company announced the opening of new offices in Germany's financial hub Frankfurt as well as in Balma near Toulouse, France.
About innoscripta
innoscripta SE offers Clusterix, a scalable software platform for the structured organization and management of research and development activities. Companies use Clusterix to efficiently manage innovation projects, digitize internal processes, and make their R&D activities transparent and scalable.
Contact
innoscripta SE
Max Hunger
ir@innoscripta.de
Press contact
edicto GmbH
Ralf Droz / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 905505 56
innoscripta@edicto.de
08.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|innoscripta SE
|Bahnhofstraße 17
|82327 Tutzing
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4989255553509
|E-mail:
|info@innoscripta.com
|Internet:
|https://www.innoscripta.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40QVM8
|WKN:
|A40QVM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
|EQS News ID:
|2362140
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2362140 08.07.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu innoscripta SE Inhaber-Akt
|
08.07.26
|EQS-News: innoscripta SE Accelerates Regional Expansion with New Hamburg Office (EQS Group)
|
08.07.26
|EQS-News: innoscripta SE treibt regionale Expansion voran – neuer Standort in Hamburg (EQS Group)
|
23.06.26
|EQS-News: innoscripta SE gewinnt erste Kunden in Frankreich und beschleunigt internationale Expansion (EQS Group)
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23.06.26
|EQS-News: innoscripta SE wins first customers in France and accelerates international expansion (EQS Group)
|
26.05.26
|EQS-News: innoscripta SE: Starkes erstes Quartal (EQS Group)
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26.05.26
|EQS-News: innoscripta SE: Strong first quarter (EQS Group)
|
06.05.26
|EQS-News: innoscripta Wins Global Logistics Player as New Client (EQS Group)
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06.05.26
|EQS-News: innoscripta gewinnt Global Player aus der Logistikbranche als Neukunden (EQS Group)
Analysen zu innoscripta SE Inhaber-Akt
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|innoscripta SE Inhaber-Akt
|71,10
|-4,31%
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