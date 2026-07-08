EQS-News: innoscripta SE Accelerates Regional Expansion with New Hamburg Office

EQS-News: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Expansion

innoscripta SE Accelerates Regional Expansion with New Hamburg Office



08.07.2026 / 08:38 CET/CEST

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innoscripta SE Accelerates Regional Expansion with New Hamburg Office



Tutzing, July 8, 2026 – innoscripta SE ("innoscripta", ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) continues to strengthen its presence in the German market by opening a new office in Hamburg. As part of this expansion, the company is further growing its team with experienced sales professionals and industry experts. The highly qualified local team will primarily drive the rollout of innoscripta's innovative Clusterix platform, helping companies improve the efficiency of their research and development activities while expanding the company's customer base.

With its expansion into Hamburg, innoscripta is now present in another of Europe's leading economic and innovation hubs. The Hanseatic city is home to numerous internationally active companies in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, aviation, trade and technology, all of which invest heavily in research and development, making Hamburg an attractive location for innoscripta's continued growth.

The new office forms part of innoscripta's long-term growth strategy and underlines the company's strong expansion momentum. By establishing a presence in key innovation and business centers, innoscripta aims to further strengthen its access to highly qualified talent while continuing to expand its customer base. Only a few months ago, in addition to its core locations in Munich and Tutzing, the company announced the opening of new offices in Germany's financial hub Frankfurt as well as in Balma near Toulouse, France.

About innoscripta

innoscripta SE offers Clusterix, a scalable software platform for the structured organization and management of research and development activities. Companies use Clusterix to efficiently manage innovation projects, digitize internal processes, and make their R&D activities transparent and scalable.

Contact

innoscripta SE

Max Hunger

ir@innoscripta.de

Press contact

edicto GmbH

Ralf Droz / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 905505 56

innoscripta@edicto.de