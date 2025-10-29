innoscripta Aktie
WKN DE: A40QVM / ISIN: DE000A40QVM8
|
29.10.2025 17:31:23
EQS-News: innoscripta SE announces publication of Q3 figures for 2025
|
EQS-News: innoscripta SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Munich, October 29, 2025 – innoscripta SE (the “Company”; ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) will publish its results for the third quarter of the 2025 financial year on November 3, 2025.
The report will provide insights into the Company's financial performance in the first nine months of 2025 and provide information on key figures.
The report will be available on the Company's website in the Investors section from November 3, 2025.
Contact:
innoscripta SE
Arnulfstr. 60
80335 Munich, Germany
Email: ir@innoscripta.com
Web: www.innoscripta.com
29.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|innoscripta SE
|Arnulfstraße 60
|80335 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4989262004187
|E-mail:
|info@innoscripta.com
|Internet:
|https://www.innoscripta.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40QVM8
|WKN:
|A40QVM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2220712
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2220712 29.10.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu innoscripta SE Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.25
|EQS-News: innoscripta SE announces publication of Q3 figures for 2025 (EQS Group)
|
29.10.25
|EQS-News: innoscripta SE kündigt die Veröffentlichung der Q3-Zahlen 2025 an (EQS Group)
|
28.08.25
|EQS-DD: innoscripta SE: Meyer Beteiligungs-UG (haftungsbeschränkt), buy (EQS Group)
|
28.08.25