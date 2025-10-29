innoscripta Aktie

innoscripta für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40QVM / ISIN: DE000A40QVM8

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
29.10.2025 17:31:23

EQS-News: innoscripta SE announces publication of Q3 figures for 2025

EQS-News: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
innoscripta SE announces publication of Q3 figures for 2025

29.10.2025 / 17:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, October 29, 2025 – innoscripta SE (the “Company”; ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) will publish its results for the third quarter of the 2025 financial year on November 3, 2025.

The report will provide insights into the Company's financial performance in the first nine months of 2025 and provide information on key figures.
The report will be available on the Company's website in the Investors section from November 3, 2025.
 
Contact:
innoscripta SE
Arnulfstr. 60
80335 Munich, Germany
Email: ir@innoscripta.com
Web: www.innoscripta.com
 

29.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: innoscripta SE
Arnulfstraße 60
80335 München
Germany
Phone: +4989262004187
E-mail: info@innoscripta.com
Internet: https://www.innoscripta.com
ISIN: DE000A40QVM8
WKN: A40QVM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2220712

 
End of News EQS News Service

2220712  29.10.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu innoscripta SE Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten