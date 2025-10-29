EQS-News: innoscripta SE announces publication of Q3 figures for 2025

EQS-News: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

innoscripta SE announces publication of Q3 figures for 2025



29.10.2025 / 17:31 CET/CEST

Munich, October 29, 2025 – innoscripta SE (the “Company”; ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) will publish its results for the third quarter of the 2025 financial year on November 3, 2025.



The report will provide insights into the Company's financial performance in the first nine months of 2025 and provide information on key figures.

The report will be available on the Company's website in the Investors section from November 3, 2025.



Contact:

innoscripta SE

Arnulfstr. 60

80335 Munich, Germany

Email:

Web:

