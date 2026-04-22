innoscripta Aktie
WKN DE: A40QVM / ISIN: DE000A40QVM8
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22.04.2026 12:55:53
EQS-News: innoscripta SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 4.00 per share and confirms Supervisory Board with strong capital markets expertise
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EQS-News: innoscripta SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
innoscripta SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 4.00 per share and confirms Supervisory Board with strong capital markets expertise
Munich, 22 April 2026 – The shareholders of innoscripta SE (“innoscripta”, ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) approved a dividend of EUR 4.00 per share for the 2025 financial year at yesterday’s Annual General Meeting. All agenda items were adopted with a very strong majority of over 97.6%.
As part of the meeting, Philipp von Ilberg, Stefan Berndt-von Bülow and Dr. Erik Massmann were re-elected to the Supervisory Board. The board combines extensive expertise in capital markets, finance and international corporate development:
With this composition, the Supervisory Board is well positioned to support the company’s capital markets strategy and further international growth.
Shareholders also approved the relocation of the company’s registered seat from Munich to Tutzing. The relocation, which has already been implemented, establishes a clearer organizational structure with key central functions bundled at the new headquarters, while operational units remain in Munich, Cologne and Frankfurt. This strengthens the efficiency of the group structure, provides meaningful economic benefits from a fiscal perspective and creates a solid foundation for further growth, particularly in international markets.
A total of 91.7% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. The full voting results are available in the Investors section of the company’s website: https://www.innoscripta.com/en/investoren/hauptversammlung-2026
About innoscripta
Contact Details
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22.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|innoscripta SE
|Arnulfstraße 60
|80335 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4989262004187
|E-mail:
|info@innoscripta.com
|Internet:
|https://www.innoscripta.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40QVM8
|WKN:
|A40QVM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
|EQS News ID:
|2313054
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2313054 22.04.2026 CET/CEST
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