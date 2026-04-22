innoscripta Aktie

innoscripta für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40QVM / ISIN: DE000A40QVM8

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.04.2026 12:55:53

EQS-News: innoscripta SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 4.00 per share and confirms Supervisory Board with strong capital markets expertise

EQS-News: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
innoscripta SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 4.00 per share and confirms Supervisory Board with strong capital markets expertise

22.04.2026 / 12:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

innoscripta SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 4.00 per share and confirms Supervisory Board with strong capital markets expertise

Munich, 22 April 2026 – The shareholders of innoscripta SE (“innoscripta”, ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) approved a dividend of EUR 4.00 per share for the 2025 financial year at yesterday’s Annual General Meeting. All agenda items were adopted with a very strong majority of over 97.6%.

As part of the meeting, Philipp von Ilberg, Stefan Berndt-von Bülow and Dr. Erik Massmann were re-elected to the Supervisory Board. The board combines extensive expertise in capital markets, finance and international corporate development:

  • Philipp von Ilberg serves, among other roles, as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CompuGroup SE & Co. KGaA and brings many years of experience in complex corporate and capital markets transactions.
  • Stefan Berndt-von Bülow has extensive CFO experience in listed technology companies and has successfully led, among other transactions, a Nasdaq IPO.
  • Dr. Erik Massmann most recently served as CFO of the Birkenstock Group and was responsible for its IPO on the NYSE as well as numerous international finance and transformation projects.

With this composition, the Supervisory Board is well positioned to support the company’s capital markets strategy and further international growth.

Shareholders also approved the relocation of the company’s registered seat from Munich to Tutzing. The relocation, which has already been implemented, establishes a clearer organizational structure with key central functions bundled at the new headquarters, while operational units remain in Munich, Cologne and Frankfurt. This strengthens the efficiency of the group structure, provides meaningful economic benefits from a fiscal perspective and creates a solid foundation for further growth, particularly in international markets.

A total of 91.7% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. The full voting results are available in the Investors section of the company’s website: https://www.innoscripta.com/en/investoren/hauptversammlung-2026

 

About innoscripta
innoscripta SE offers Clusterix, a scalable software platform for the structured organization and management of research and development activities. Companies use Clusterix to efficiently manage innovation projects, digitize internal processes, and make their R&D activities transparent and scalable.

Contact Details
innoscripta SE
Max Hunger
ir@innoscripta.de

Press Contact
edicto GmbH
Ralf Droz / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 905505-56
innoscripta@edicto.de

 


22.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: innoscripta SE
Arnulfstraße 60
80335 München
Germany
Phone: +4989262004187
E-mail: info@innoscripta.com
Internet: https://www.innoscripta.com
ISIN: DE000A40QVM8
WKN: A40QVM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
EQS News ID: 2313054

 
End of News EQS News Service

2313054  22.04.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu innoscripta SE Inhaber-Akt

mehr Nachrichten