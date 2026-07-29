EQS-News: innoscripta SE Launches Expansion into the United Kingdom

EQS-News: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Expansion

innoscripta SE Launches Expansion into the United Kingdom



29.07.2026 / 08:43 CET/CEST

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innoscripta SE Launches Expansion into the United Kingdom



First UK software customer acquired

UK is Europe's second-largest R&D tax incentive market after France

Tutzing, 29 July 2026 – innoscripta SE ("innoscripta", ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) continues its international expansion following its successful market entry into France (news release dated 15 April 2026) by launching operations in the United Kingdom. An experienced and dedicated local sales team has been established to drive growth in the market.

The Company has already secured its first UK customer. A software company generating annual revenues in the mid-double-digit million euro range has selected innoscripta's SaaS platform Clusterix, which has been fully adapted to UK regulatory requirements, to support its R&D tax relief claims.

Clusterix enables companies to systematically capture R&D projects, working hours and eligible costs while creating a comprehensive, audit-ready documentation trail. This provides a significant advantage as HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has substantially tightened its documentation and compliance requirements for R&D tax relief claims in recent years.

Several additional customer engagements are currently at an advanced stage of negotiations. innoscripta plans to significantly expand both its UK sales organisation and customer base by the end of the year.

With annual R&D tax reliefs of approximately EUR 8.7 billion (around 0.3% of GDP), the United Kingdom represents a market roughly seven times larger than Germany and, alongside France, is one of Europe's largest R&D tax incentive markets.



About innoscripta

innoscripta SE offers Clusterix, a scalable software platform for the structured organization and management of research and development activities. Companies use Clusterix to efficiently manage innovation projects, digitize internal processes, and make their R&D activities transparent and scalable.

Contact

innoscripta SE

Max Hunger

ir@innoscripta.de

Press contact

edicto GmbH

Ralf Droz / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 905505 56

innoscripta@edicto.de