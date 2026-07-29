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WKN DE: A40QVM / ISIN: DE000A40QVM8

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29.07.2026 08:43:34

EQS-News: innoscripta SE Launches Expansion into the United Kingdom

EQS-News: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Expansion
innoscripta SE Launches Expansion into the United Kingdom

29.07.2026 / 08:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

innoscripta SE Launches Expansion into the United Kingdom
 

  • First UK software customer acquired
  • UK is Europe's second-largest R&D tax incentive market after France

 

Tutzing, 29 July 2026 – innoscripta SE ("innoscripta", ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) continues its international expansion following its successful market entry into France (news release dated 15 April 2026) by launching operations in the United Kingdom. An experienced and dedicated local sales team has been established to drive growth in the market.

The Company has already secured its first UK customer. A software company generating annual revenues in the mid-double-digit million euro range has selected innoscripta's SaaS platform Clusterix, which has been fully adapted to UK regulatory requirements, to support its R&D tax relief claims.

Clusterix enables companies to systematically capture R&D projects, working hours and eligible costs while creating a comprehensive, audit-ready documentation trail. This provides a significant advantage as HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has substantially tightened its documentation and compliance requirements for R&D tax relief claims in recent years.

Several additional customer engagements are currently at an advanced stage of negotiations. innoscripta plans to significantly expand both its UK sales organisation and customer base by the end of the year.

With annual R&D tax reliefs of approximately EUR 8.7 billion (around 0.3% of GDP), the United Kingdom represents a market roughly seven times larger than Germany and, alongside France, is one of Europe's largest R&D tax incentive markets.
 

About innoscripta

innoscripta SE offers Clusterix, a scalable software platform for the structured organization and management of research and development activities. Companies use Clusterix to efficiently manage innovation projects, digitize internal processes, and make their R&D activities transparent and scalable.

 

Contact

innoscripta SE

Max Hunger

ir@innoscripta.de

 

Press contact

edicto GmbH

Ralf Droz / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 905505 56

innoscripta@edicto.de

 


29.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: innoscripta SE
Bahnhofstraße 17
82327 Tutzing
Germany
Phone: +4989255553509
E-mail: info@innoscripta.com
Internet: https://www.innoscripta.com
ISIN: DE000A40QVM8
WKN: A40QVM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
LEI Code: 894500BA6B025ZEF0T83
EQS News ID: 2373168

 
End of News EQS News Service

2373168  29.07.2026 CET/CEST

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