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WKN DE: A40QVM / ISIN: DE000A40QVM8

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12.08.2026 08:47:23

EQS-News: innoscripta SE: Successful US Market Entry – Clusterix Addresses New IRS Documentation Requirements under Form 6765

EQS-News: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Expansion
innoscripta SE: Successful US Market Entry – Clusterix Addresses New IRS Documentation Requirements under Form 6765

12.08.2026 / 08:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

innoscripta SE: Successful US Market Entry – Clusterix Addresses New IRS Documentation Requirements under Form 6765

  • International technology group and US software company secured as first customers
  • New IRS documentation requirements under Form 6765, Section G, significantly increase the need for structured R&D documentation among US companies
  • US is the world's largest R&D market: companies invested more than EUR 570 billion in R&D in 2025

Tutzing, 12 August 2026 – innoscripta SE ("innoscripta", ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) continues to execute its dynamic internationalisation strategy and has secured its first customers only a few months after entering the US market.

The new customers include an international technology group headquartered in the State of New York and active in the field of security and communications technology. The customer uses innoscripta's Clusterix software platform to document its R&D activities and support the use of tax incentive programmes in Germany, the Netherlands, the United States and Portugal.

In addition, innoscripta has secured, among others, a Minnesota-based US provider of clinical trial software as a customer.

The United States is the world's largest R&D market. According to an analysis by EY, the 140 largest US companies among the world's top 500 companies invested approximately EUR 576 billion in research and development in 2025, representing an increase of 11% compared with the previous year. Around 3.4% of US GDP is invested in R&D activities.

At the same time, the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is increasing documentation requirements for qualified research expenditures. Under Form 6765, Section G, companies are required to provide more granular information on their R&D activities. Clusterix enables companies to document R&D projects in a transparent and detailed manner in line with these requirements, making the platform particularly well suited to the US market.

Following its market entries into France and the United Kingdom, innoscripta is continuing its international expansion by building its customer base in the United States. The company's objective is to significantly increase the share of international revenues over the medium term.


About innoscripta

innoscripta SE offers Clusterix, a scalable software platform for the structured organization and management of research and development activities. Companies use Clusterix to efficiently manage innovation projects, digitize internal processes, and make their R&D activities transparent and scalable.

 

Contact

innoscripta SE

Max Hunger

ir@innoscripta.de

 

Press contact

edicto GmbH

Ralf Droz / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 905505 56

innoscripta@edicto.de

 

 


12.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: innoscripta SE
Bahnhofstraße 17
82327 Tutzing
Germany
Phone: +4989255553509
E-mail: info@innoscripta.com
Internet: https://www.innoscripta.com
ISIN: DE000A40QVM8
WKN: A40QVM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
LEI Code: 894500BA6B025ZEF0T83
EQS News ID: 2381078

 
End of News EQS News Service

2381078  12.08.2026 CET/CEST

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